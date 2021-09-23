IN-SHAPE TO RAISE $100K FOR CANCER RESEARCH

STOCKTON, CA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Shape Health Clubs, California's top community destination for health and fitness, announced today its goal to raise $100,000 this October in its 7th annual In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign. The money raised will go to local chapters of the American Cancer Society and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and add to the $476,000 In-Shape previously raised and donated.

"What sets In-Shape apart is the strength of our community,” said Kris Mulkey, CMO at In-Shape. “And you really see just how strong it is during our Fight Cancer Campaign. From the stories we hear, to the participation we see and the money we raise, our community bands together to make a tangible impact on the lives of those affected by cancer.”

The American Cancer Society invests in cancer research, patient support, prevention information and education, and detection and treatment. In California alone there are roughly 90,000 volunteers who deliver over 63,000 rides to treatment for patients. The ACS also provided over 10,000 free nights for patient lodging during these treatments.

“Every year In-Shape puts time, effort and money into helping drive awareness and raise money for our local chapters, directly impacting the local communities,” said Janelle Wilkinson, senior community development manager at The American Cancer Society. “We’ve come to rely on In-Shape’s support, and its generous members, to help us in the fight each year,” she finished.

There are many ways to support the cause and join in the fun this year – from fitness events, to purchasing a paper kettlebell, to getting kids involved by coloring a special card, shopping our seasonal Fight Cancer merchandise or tagging #InShapeFightsCancer in social media.

This year, In-Shape will also host a fundraising fitness event every Saturday. In addition to a Dance event with U-JAM and Zumba, and a Strength event with BODYCOMBAT and Les Mills CORE, this year, In-Shape created a new Cycle Relay event. In this 4-hour cycle relay, teams of up to four can keep those pedals going for the entire time or if you’re really up for a challenge, conquer all four hours as a team of one.

In-Shape also collaborated with seventeen year old Hollis Belger, of Juggling for Jude fame, to create a Fight Cancer Family Fitness event. Open to children ages five and up, the whole family will love breaking a sweat while fundraising for a great cause.

“In-Shape has been a fundraising partner of mine now for four years and has generously supported my Juggling for Jude campaign by donating funds raised by the Fight Cancer campaign every year directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Ms. Belger. “This year we collaborated to come up with a fun idea to get children involved in charitable giving and support. I’m extremely passionate about this and look forward to inspiring more children at an early age to help,” she finished.

Rounding out the events will be a three day Fight Cancer Pickleball Tournament at In-Shape Stockton West Lane where pickleball players from all over Northern California will congregate to dominate on the court and raise money for a great cause.

In-Shape will donate $1 for every new member who joins in the month of October and will donate 20 per cent of the sale from every Fight Cancer retail item sold in-club and online. In social media, In-Shape will donate $1 for every social post with #InShapeFightsCancer on Facebook and Instagram.

In-Shape vendors and partners are invited to participate in the campaign every year. This year we are proud to announce that the following vendors have donated to the campaign: Precor, Chillmark, B RILEY Financial, F&M Bank, Daxco and Rocky Ho.

Check out www.inshape.com/fightcancer for more information and follow us @inshapeclubs and #InShapeFightsCancer on social media to see all the fun activities.

ABOUT IN-SHAPE HEALTH CLUBS

In-Shape Health Clubs operates 44 full-service health clubs throughout California. For 40 years, In-Shape has created places of belonging and connection that motivate its communities to stay healthy, fit and happy. As the premier community destination for health and fitness, In-Shape provides functional training, free weights, indoor and outdoor pools, a cardio theatre, pickleball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Plus, In-Shape offers all the latest studio classes like barre, yoga and cycle and new virtual workouts for members to access anytime, anywhere.

Attachments