Food Cans Market Sees Recyclable Aluminium Cans As The Latest Industry Trend As Per The Business Research Company's Food Cans Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the food cans market, recyclable aluminum cans are shaping the food cans industry. Companies operating in the food cans sector are increasingly focusing on recyclable aluminum cans to strengthen their position. For instance, in July 2019, Ardagh Group, a Luxembourg-based producer of glass and metal products launched a new slimline 187 ml, which are specifically designed to present and protect wine and wine-based drinks. The can is airtight, lightproof, and shatterproof and is composed of 100% recyclable aluminum. Both the end and the body of this innovative design has unique requirements to preserve the wine's quality throughout filling, transit, and storage.



The main types of materials used for food cans are aluminum and steel. Aluminum cans are made from alloys of aluminum, which are generally strong and very lightweight. Food cans used usually are either 2-piece cans or 3-piece cans. Food cans are used in meat, poultry, and seafood, pet food, bakery and confectionery, sauces, jams and pickles, fruits and vegetables, tea and coffee, and other applications.

In August 2019, Envases del Plata S.A., an Argentina-based aluminum packaging solutions company acquired Ball Corporation’s tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Garin and San Luis, Argentina for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition strengthened the product portfolio of Envases del Plata S.A. and would aid in further growth in the region. Ball Corporation is a US-based company that provides innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging for beverage, personal care, and household products.

The Business Research Company's report titled Food Cans Global Market Report 2021 covers major food cans companies, food cans market share by company, food cans manufacturers, food cans market size, and food cans market forecasts. The report also covers the global food cans market and its segments.

Major players in the food cans market are Crown Holding Inc., Ardagh Group, Kian Joo Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Can-Pack S.A., Envases del Plata, CPMC Holding Limited, Wells Can Company, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd, Aaron Packaging Inc., Jamestrong Packaging, Kingcan Holdings Limited, HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, Tetra Laval International S.A., and Independent Can Company.

The global food cans market is expected to grow from $24.41 billion in 2020 to $25.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the food cans market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food cans market is expected to reach $32.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

North America was the largest region in the food cans market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in TBRC’s food cans market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Food Cans Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

