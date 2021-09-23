Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Market Size, Growth, And Forecasts By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market, the market consists of sales of gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices and equipment for gastrointestinal bleeding. Gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding is a sign of an illness in which the gastrointestinal system bleeds. The bleeding could occur anywhere in the gastrointestinal system, including the large intestine, anus, esophagus, small intestine, rectum, and stomach. This GI bleeding can be caused by hemorrhoids, peptic ulcers, tears or inflammation in the esophagus, diverticulosis and diverticulitis, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, colonic polyps, or cancer in the colon, stomach, or esophagus.



The global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market size is expected to grow from $682.30 million in 2020 to $722.37 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the GI bleeding treatment market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The GI bleeding treatment devices market is expected to reach $889.11 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The main type of products used in the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment market are endoscopic mechanical devices, endoscopic thermal devices, and others. Endoscopic mechanical devices are used in the management of GI arterial bleeding. These include hemostatic clips, also known as through-the-scope (TTS) clips, endoscopic detachable snare ligation (EDSL) devices, endoscopic suturing, over-the-scope clips (OTSC) and will be reviewed for their technology use and clinical application. The gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market is also segmented by GI tract division into the lower GI tract and upper GI tract and is used in hospitals or clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Gastrointestinal Bleeding Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Endoscopic Thermal Devices), By GI Tract Division (Upper GI Tract, Lower GI Tract), By End User (Hospitals Or Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices companies, gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market share by company, gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices manufacturers, gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market size, and gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market forecasts. The report also covers the global gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market and its segments.

In January 2021, Olympus Corporation, a Japan-based company offering solutions for effective treatment of gastrointestinal bleeding, announced a collaboration with Hitachi Ltd for a five-year period. Hitachi Ltd is a Japanese multinational conglomerate company offering gastrointestinal diagnoses solutions. Under this collaboration, the companies will work together to develop Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems (EUS), which are used to treat digestive diseases and assess the stage of cancer in the bronchus, liver, pancreas as well as in minimally invasive care, thereby contributing to medical treatment.

Major players in the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices industry are CONMED, Boston Scientific Corporation, US Medical Innovations, Ovesco Endoscopy AG, Olympus Corporation, Cook Medical, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Steris Plc, and Pfizer Inc.

North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastrointestinal bleeding treatment devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

