UIC Law Professor McMurtry-Chubb’s “Strategies & Techniques for Integrating DEI into the Core Law Curriculum” Available as Free Download

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent critical-race-and-gender scholar Professor Teri McMurtry-Chubb has published a new, comprehensive pedagogical how-to on diversity, equity and inclusion teaching methods. Strategies & Techniques for Integrating DEI into the Core Law Curriculum: A Comprehensive Guide to DEI Pedagogy, Course Planning, and Classroom Practice, published by Wolters Kluwer Legal Education, is now available to legal academics online as a free download. The book is McMurtry-Chubb’s second release in 2021.

“Traditionally, law schools have focused their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives on admissions and faculty recruitment. Both are important, and our efforts there are necessary. However, we must also critically assess the core law curriculum to determine its role in perpetuating discrimination,” provides McMurtry-Chubb, on the impetus of her book. “Our failure to do so as legal educators dooms us to educate law students in ways that render silent the law’s complicity in inequity. The result is new lawyers who unwittingly do the same as practicing attorneys.”

Strategies & Techniques for Integrating DEI into the Core Law Curriculum offers law professors an array of teaching strategies and supplemental materials to fully integrate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) education into their core law courses. This first-of-its-kind book defines and outlines DEI learning outcomes and teaching approaches that integrate with included assessments, course-planning templates and other tools.

“We cannot hope to change our legal system to serve the interests of justice when we educate lawyers to be blind to injustice. Legal educators can and must do better.”

A national lecturer on structural discrimination in educational institutions and the workplace and a DEI curricula leader, McMurtry-Chubb has devoted her career to legal history and discourse, critical rhetoric and genre analysis. She is the architect of UIC Law’s new 1L Antiracism Curriculum Project and the faculty director of the Law School’s new JD Concentration in Critical Race & Gender Studies, the only program of its kind in the nation. McMurtry-Chubb is the 2021 Blackwell Awardee for Outstanding Achievement in Legal Writing and was honored in 2018 with the Teresa Godwin Phelps Award for Scholarship in Legal Communication.

McMurtry-Chubb published Race Unequals: Overseer Contracts, White Masculinities, and the Formation of Managerial Identity in the Plantation Economy (Rowman & Littlefield) earlier this summer. She is also the author of Legal Writing in the Disciplines: A Guide to Legal Writing Mastery (Carolina Academic Press) and a contributor to Feminist Judgments: Rewritten Opinions of the United States Supreme Court (Cambridge University Press), among other publications.

McMurtry-Chubb teaches Lawyering Skills courses focused on civil rights, Critical Race Feminism and Social Justice Lawyering at UIC Law. She was recently named Associate Dean for Research & Faculty Development.

