Clean Lipstick Brand That Honors Mexican Culture and Ingredients

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madame Gabriela Beauty is a new clean beauty lipstick brand rooted in Latinx heritage, with an understanding that organic ingredients play a crucial part in the products we use.

Founded by Latina Gabriela Navejas, she couldn't find a clean luxury lipstick that made her fall in love, so she created her own. The Mexico City native vividly remembers watching her grandmother, Esther, adorned in a pearl necklace, apply lipstick daily until she passed at age 98. Following in her abuela's footsteps, Navejas incorporated lipstick into her own beauty routine — but struggled to find products that aligned with her values and didn't contain harmful ingredients. Taking a leap of faith and departing from 17 years in the corporate world, Gabriela built Madame Gabriela Beauty from the ground up.

"Beauty for me is feeling comfortable in your own skin, owning your strengths and your weaknesses. There is a kind of beauty that radiates from women who know themselves beautiful regardless of how they look ..." - Gabriela, @madamegabrielabeauty.

Madame Gabriela Beauty is the first luxury clean lipstick brand powered by organic manuka honey. After a two-year search for ingredients, Gabriela and cofounder Geoffrey Christiansen landed on an award-winning formula that is the basis for four essential products. With packaging crafted from recycled aluminum, Madame Gabriela Beauty offers three lipstick shades and a lip conditioner: Paris at 7 p.m., Sydney at 8 a.m., New York at 1 p.m., and Saint-Tropez at 11 a.m.

Hispanics are the world's leading spenders in beauty, and Gabriela would love to see more Hispanic entrepreneurs in the clean beauty space. "We as women need to be our own advocates when it comes to safer formulations. Hispanic women wear much more makeup than American women - therefore we need more representation catering to this market," Gabriela mentions.

Sustainability is fully integrated into all aspects of Madame Gabriela Beauty. All tubes are crafted from recycled aluminum; all boxes are made of 100% recycled and FSC-certified paper.

For brand design, Madame Gabriela wanted to manifest something that evoked a sense of travel, culture with a chic aesthetic, a lipstick that speaks to the modern and sophisticated women.

ABOUT MADAME GABRIELA BEAUTY

Madame Gabriela Beauty: the only clean luxury lipstick powered by Mãnuka Honey.

Born in Mexico. Kissed in Australia. Madame Gabriela is a Latinx, female-owned, 100% clean and 100% high-performance luxury lip collection.

Madame Gabriela is a brand that places organic ingredients, quality and sustainability at the heart of everything. 100% Clean. 100% High-Performance. The award-winning, organic satin-finish formula comes in three luxurious lipstick shades and a sensational lip balm.

28 ingredients. 11 countries. 4 essential products. 1 award-winning formula. Made in Los Angeles.

Clean Kisses Only.

