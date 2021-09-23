Kay Properties Team of Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Experts Help Real Estate Investor Successfully Complete a $2 Million All-Cash/Debt-Free Tax Deferred 1031 Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties & Investments recently announced another successful completion of an all-cash/debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 exchange. The transaction highlighted the perfect coordination between real estate brokerage representation, enlightened clients and a DST 1031 expert advisory firm to orchestrate the successful 1031 exchange of a vacant lot into a $2-million diversified portfolio.



“Kay Properties & Investments is very special to the 1031 exchange market because we do nothing but work in the DST space day in and day out. For many years, investors like these have chosen Kay Properties for our vast selection of DST opportunities, vigorous DST due diligence process, extensive expertise in real estate, and relentless dedication to customer service,” said Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments.

According to Chay Lapin, DST 1031 expert and Kay Properties President who supervised the exchange process, the transaction first entailed extensive education for both the real estate broker and the investor client. This included reviewing potential DST properties that would possibly be a good fit for the investor’s long-term plans, lengthy discussions about the potential benefits and risk factors of investing in real estate and DST investments, and then creating a detailed business plan that ensured the multiple 1031 exchanges would be met within the allotted time frame, along with zero debt (aka debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust investments) with a passive management structure, and targeted monthly cash flow to the investor.

“What made this DST 1031 exchange so special was that it was originally brought to us through the real estate broker. She not only understood that there would be some significant tax consequences following the sale of this unique parcel of land but also understood she wasn’t experienced enough to accurately guide her client through the nuances and rules associated with DSTs. She was, however, taking care of her client’s best interest, and incredibly insightful to recognize that a DST investment would be a perfect fit for her client’s needs even though she knew that since she was not a licensed securities representative, she would not be able to receive compensation for the referral,” said Lapin.

After coordinating with the real estate broker and client on the sale of the land parcel, the Kay Properties team of Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 experts worked closely with the client’s entire family to identify and ultimately invest in five different debt-free DST offerings. As a result, the client was able to defer all the accumulated capital gains and depreciation recapture taxes upon sale of the land and invest the entirety of the tax-deferred capital into Delaware Statutory Trust offerings. By utilizing the Kay Properties 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com, the client was grateful to be able to diversify into passive DST investments with the potential for monthly cash flow.

As a result, the client was able to diversify across multiple asset classes, including medical, commercial and industrial, while also spreading their investment across multiple geographic regions.

Matt McFarland, Vice President and DST 1031 specialist with Kay Properties, emphasized that one of the most valuable attributes Kay Properties brought to this client, like all their clients, was valuable information in the form of detailed education on the nuances of the DST investment marketplace.

"Through the education and explanation of the investment process, we encouraged the active engagement of all family members, as the decision to invest in DSTs is really a collaborative group effort for not only the investor but also their family members and their heirs. Family members are able to bounce ideas off each other and ask questions that the individual may not think to ask. When all the exchanges were completed, the client reached out to me to inform me how grateful he and his family were to get to work with the Kay Properties team and our significant menu of debt-free DST properties in addition to our access to the marketplace of DSTs both with debt and without,” said McFarland.

