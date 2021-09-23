American Hardware & Lumber Insurance Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hardware & Lumber Insurance Agency, Inc., the largest provider of insurance to co-op and independent hardware stores in the United States, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Since its founding in 1971, American Hardware & Lumber Insurance (AHLI) has grown to become a market leader in the hardware and building supply wholesale and retail market by offering a wide range of customized insurance products, a dedicated agency staff, and a history of paying annual dividends for over 49 years.

Fifty years ago, John Cotter, founder of Cotter & Company, expanded its markets nationally and in the process diversified its activities into several other areas of business, including insurance. John had a vision for an insurance program built for the unique needs of the independent hardware retailer. John wanted a program that would help control insurance costs while ensuring stores had the proper coverage. The Cotter Insurance Program was born, thus leading to the creation of Member Insurance Ltd. (MIL).

MIL is the parent company of AHLI. MIL is a class 3, Bermuda insurance company. MIL is owned by the policyholders whose insurance is placed by AHLI and reinsured by MIL. AHLI supplies insurance to independent hardware stores, lumber dealers, building material dealers, nursery and garden centers and rental centers, specializing in cooperatives and associations throughout the United States. AHLI formed American Lumber Underwriters (ALU) in 2007, a wholesaler primarily servicing the lumber market. In February 2021, Member Insurance rebranded and is now known as American Hardware & Lumber Insurance.

The company's operating philosophy, which emphasizes a focus on its customers, its employees and its member-owners, connects the most with what the brand stands for -- quality, innovation, customer-focus, and a values-rich culture.

Scott Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer of AHLI, said, "We take great pride in the long-term value we have created for our member-owners over the past five decades by adhering to our core operating philosophy and culture. Despite our growth and evolution, we remain true to the original vision of John Cotter. We continue to offer innovative products while remaining financially strong and customer-focused, with links to our industry and a nod to an exciting future."

Reynolds continued, "On behalf of our board and management team, I want to extend our thanks and appreciation to our member-owners, customers, partners, and employees around the United States, whose continued confidence and trust have been so essential to our long-term success. We are extremely excited to celebrate 50 years and look forward to a continuing history of innovative ideas, products and services that meet the unique needs of hardware stores, lumber dealers, building material dealers, nursery and garden centers and rental centers, specializing in cooperatives and associations."

