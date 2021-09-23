Boise's Low Cla$$ Clothing Company Launches New Website

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Cla$$ Clothing is a growing local business specializing in producing uncommon clothing pieces. Although small in scale, they're big in the execution of their ideas as they follow the motto "work hard, build hard but always play hard." They have passion for their lifestyle, which is heavily influenced by the Los Angeles' music scene, lowriders, old cars, and motorcycles. This is of course reflected in their clothes and accessories that are made to stand out in the crowd. Their products certainly show a lot of personality to make their customers feel bold and confident.

Their new website design, while simplified for the convenience of its users, tells the story of the brand. The web developers renewed the site with the brand's authenticity in mind and so the customers are able to explore the company's meaning and message behind their designs and feel their passion for what they do. The website also contains new upgraded features that improved the navigation through the site, so users are now only one click away from browsing through the available apparel. Low Cla$$ Clothing company's new website will be updated on a regular basis with each release of new products as the brand keeps expanding.

Through this launch, the company hopes to grow their business and attract new customers but also improve the shopping experience for their already existing fan base. They strongly believe in staying real and true to one's values and don't compromise on the quality of their clothes or accessories either. Find your new favorite piece of clothing at their newly relaunched website today.

About Low Cla$$ Clothing Company:

Low Cla$$ Clothing is a one-of-a-kind clothing store based in Boise, Idaho. They cater to anybody who is looking for bold designs and high-quality pieces offered at affordable prices.

For more information on Low Cla$$ Clothing and to view their brand-new website, visit: https://lowclassclothing.com. Fans can also get in touch with the company by sending an email to store@lowclassclothing.com or through the brand's social media channels: Low Cla$$ Clothing's Facebook and Low Cla$$ Clothing's Instagram.

