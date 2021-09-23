Carahsoft and Coupa Collaborate to Deliver Spend Management Solutions to the Public Sector

Powerful Coupa Solutions Now Available through Carahsoft Federal, State, and Local Government Contract Vehicles

RESTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Coupa , a leader in Spend Management. Under the agreement, Coupa’s Spend Management platform will be available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, as well as through Carahsoft’s network of reseller partners.

“With a significant opportunity in the public sector, building the right strategic partnerships to accelerate innovations, growth and customer value are key. We are excited to work with Carahsoft to accelerate the value that Coupa delivers in the public sector,” said Rob Glenn, Executive Vice President for Global Sales at Coupa.

Coupa has been supporting a growing list of federal entities such as the US Postal Service by enabling these organizations to gain visibility and control over their spend to increase efficiency and reduce risk. With Coupa, organizations can leverage a single, intuitive user interface for their transactional spend activities across procurement, invoicing, expense reporting, and pay. Coupa further leverages this transactional core to enable additional critical processes across spend analysis, supply chain planning and design, strategic sourcing, inventory management, contract management, contingent workforce management, suppliers and risk, and treasury management.

Coupa’s unified Spend Management platform has been designed to support the unique needs of public sector agencies. In addition to Coupa Spend Management for federal being FedRAMP in process, Coupa offers open public sourcing events, expense reporting and management, and supplier classification for millions of suppliers to identify minority, veteran, or women-owned businesses. Additionally, Coupa can help agencies reduce supply chain disruptions to ensure resources are deployed to help public sector agencies fulfill their mission.

“Spend management is critical to improving procurement architecture and monitoring expenses is crucial to an agency’s success,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Carahsoft Manager who leads the Coupa relationship. “In order for agencies to effectively manage their spend, they must have full visibility over their transactional activities to maintain control of their purchases. We look forward to working with Coupa and our reseller partners to provide the public sector with a cloud-based all-in-one platform that enables agencies to better manage resources across regions, driving improved adherence to budgets.”

Coupa’s platform is now available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Coupa team at Carahsoft at (703) 230-7455 or Coupa@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers government agencies and companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com.

Stefanie Gordish

415-590-9722

press@coupa.com