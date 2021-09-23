Connatix Appoints Mel Bessaha to Scale Demand-Side Business

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connatix , the next-generation video technology company for publishers, today announced the hire of Mel Bessaha as Senior Vice President, Demand. In this role, Bessaha will drive, lead, and scale revenue channels and relationships for Connatix’s programmatic demand partnerships and client base. Based in New York, he will be responsible for uncovering growth opportunities and incremental revenue for Connatix’s high quality video supply, helping the company further grow its already successful demand-side offering, which saw a 327% YOY increase in ad spend from deals compared to the first half of last year.

Bessaha comes to Connatix after a tenure as Senior Vice President of Revenue at LoopMe, where he introduced brands to the platform and deepened existing relationships with partners, providing digital advertising solutions. Prior to LoopMe, Bessaha held senior sales leadership positions at global adtech companies, Dailymotion and AdColony.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mel at such an exciting time for Connatix, and the industry as a whole,” said David Kashak, CEO and Co-Founder of Connatix. “With his deep industry relationships and proven track record across digital advertising, he will be a pivotal part of the Connatix team as we continue to invest in our demand-side business.”

Bessaha joined Connatix because of its leadership and innovation in video, working with over 3,000 sites worldwide and more than 1,000 advertisers. Connatix has been dedicated to helping publishers and advertisers deliver premium video experiences for the past seven years. The end-to-end platform features the leading online video player, turn-key monetization formats, and an integrated ad server and exchange that were purpose-built for video. Additionally, the company has leveraged AI and automation technologies to build product offerings, including first-to-market contextual targeting and insights solutions.

“Connatix has long led the way in delivering top-notch video experiences for publishers that they can monetize without compromise,” said Bessaha. “I’m excited to join a company with such a strong growth trajectory that is also investing in providing innovative solutions for advertisers, such as contextual targeting, during a time of uncertainty in the industry.”

Bessaha’s hire comes on the heels of Connatix announcing significant funding from Court Square Capital Partners this summer.

To learn more about Connatix please visit www.connatix.com .

About Connatix

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers worldwide.

Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.