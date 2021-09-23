ORANGE BELGIUM LAUNCHES HEY! A NEW, 100% DIGITAL BRAND AIMED AT ULTRA-CONNECTED CUSTOMERS

English Dutch French

Press release

Brussels, September 23rd , 2021





With its new positioning Tomorrow is ours to make, Orange Belgium goes one step further in addressing all customer needs via the launch of a new and innovative b-brand to answer the needs of digital-savvy customers. hey! is a 100% digital brand which takes a participative approach specially designed to meet the needs of ultra-connected customers whose life is completely digitally oriented. This next generation value proposition is based on 4 pillars: 100% digital, Generous, Low impact, Evolutive. hey! will shake up the market by putting communities at the heart of its offers. The three hey! offers which boast attractive online pricing with extensive mobile data , will be launched on the 24th of September 2021.



100% digital

hey! meets the needs generated by new internet usages, which have become increasingly popular, particularly among digitally active customers. hey! is aimed at those who love efficiency and getting things done in a few clicks - the people who prefer the simplicity of a digital experience. Because online doesn’t mean compromising on quality and value. hey! addresses the needs of those who fully enjoy the benefits of digital and tend to favor such channels instead of more conventional ones, such as physical shops. Those people have a shared digital mind-set.

As a fully digital brand, which empowers its customers, hey! offers can only be purchased via the website, and the My hey! ‘customer zone’ is tailored for self-service only.

Low impact

hey! offers very competitive prices and a brand new customer experience, but it also designed to have the lowest environmental impact possible : a recycled plastic sim cards, a fully digital customer journey, full carbon neutrality of its operations and certified 100% recycled packaging and paper use.

Generous

hey! offers loads of data for a smart price, combined with a seamless digital experience. What you see is what you get. Digital life should be simple and easy.

Christophe Dujardin, Chief Consumer Officer of Orange Belgium, adds: “By launching hey! next to the new services and developments made under the Orange flagship brand, we can ensure every consumer can find the perfectly fitting service and offer, while relying on the state-of-the-art mobile network. While Orange will focus on breadth of services and families, hey! will be more focused on individuals looking for aggressive prices. We really want to empower our customers, let them get what they need for the best possible price, but also engage with the brand and participate in its creation, its evolution."

Evolutive

Tomorrow is ours to make will be reflected in hey!’s involvement with its customers over time. A community will be built to co-create future offers and share ideas for improving the service and for the future of the brand. To make this community spirit a reality, the hey! team will get involved and will be available for discussions and sharing on several dedicated spaces such as the main website, www.heytelecom.be but also social media.

The brand will also stay in touch with users thanks to its innovative online customer service: in the coming months a chat service will offer customers a way to get in touch with hey! team members for technical and sales assistance. In a later phase, a hey! forum will provide community members with a site to discuss, get answers and contribute.

The new brand will enjoy using Orange Belgium's high-quality network, which offers excellent mobile coverage and high-speed mobile data, but also innovative technologies like HD Voice, VoLTE and Voice over WiFi.

The commercial launch will be on 24th September 2021. The online shop will open at www.heytelecom.be

Xavier Pichon, CEO of Orange Belgium, explains that, "Nowadays, digitally active customers are connected to their friends and are active on social networks, they buy online, and they're always looking for great deals for leisure activities, outings, music and cinema. Above all, they want to form new relationships with brands. As an operator, we’re highly committed to always closely following the evolutions of the market and the consumers’ needs and this launch perfectly fits this strategy. It is the kind of offer we also see emerging in other countries, also within the scope of the Orange Group. hey! not only offers very competitive prices, it is also a sustainable offer, as this is also the kind of concern we know our customers share.”

