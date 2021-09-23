MedeAnalytics Appoints Steve Grieco as Chief Executive Officer

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedeAnalytics, a healthcare analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced today the appointment of Steve Grieco to Chief Executive Officer. A proven and experienced leader of global SaaS organizations, Grieco brings more than 25 years of experience driving companies to new levels of performance and growth through innovation, sales and marketing excellence, operational execution, and an enhanced customer experience.

"Steve is the right leader with the right experience and vision to propel MedeAnalytics forward into the next chapter of its story," said Ron Jones, board chairman, MedeAnalytics. "His extensive SaaS background, depth of global experience, and team-building skills will help MedeAnalytics achieve its goal of becoming the leading healthcare SaaS analytics platform for payer and provider organizations."

"I am passionate about the intersection of healthcare and technology and am thrilled to join MedeAnalytics, a clear leader in this industry," said Grieco. "I look forward to working with the team to build on the great foundation and growth opportunities before us. This is an exciting time at MedeAnalytics, and together we will continue to innovate and empower our customers to achieve better outcomes."

Previously, Steve was CEO of ConnectYourCare (CYC), one of the nation's leading Health Savings Account Administrators, where he achieved significant organic revenue growth and assets under management until CYC's sale to a Fortune 25 Company. He also served as CEO of SourceHOV and held several advancing leadership positions within Pitney Bowes over a 25-year career, ultimately responsible for the firm's $2.2 billion US Mailing Operations. Grieco holds a J.D. degree from Seton Hall School of Law and a bachelor's degree in marketing from Seton Hall University.

About MedeAnalytics®

MedeAnalytics is a leader in healthcare analytics, providing innovative solutions that enable measurable impact for healthcare payers and providers. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, payers and providers count on us to deliver actionable insights that improve financial, operational, and clinical outcomes. To date, we've helped uncover millions of dollars in savings annually. To learn more, visit www.medeanalytics.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, and The Impact Initiative: The MedeAnalytics Blog.

Media Contact:

Steph Gustafson

Communications Specialist

720-838-6392

steph.gustafson@medeanalytics.com

Related Images











Image 1: Steve Grieco





Steve Grieco, Chief Executive Officer, MedeAnalytics









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment