Denny's Announces Schedule for Multicultural Hiring Tour, Scholarships for Diverse College Students

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a goal of hiring 20,000 future employees, Denny's Inc. today announced it is launching the second phase of its nationwide hiring tour, leveraging its relationships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the National Urban League, and the National Society of Hispanic MBAs.

The 2021 Multicultural Recruitment Tour is a major initiative that is seeking to hire interns and full-time positions at all levels of the brand from cooks to management trainees to corporate employees. Denny's recruiters will be accepting applications and conducting one-on-one interviews virtually and in-person. For those who are unable to attend the events, resumes can be submitted to Careers.Dennys.com . The recurring tour, which kicked off at the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, featuring Jackson State University vs. Florida A&M University, Labor Day Weekend, is in its third year and will take place in-person or virtually at the following events:

Sept. 28: Prospanica Virtual Conference & Career Fair

Prospanica Virtual Conference & Career Fair Sept. 29: National Urban League Virtual Career Fair

National Urban League Virtual Career Fair Sept. 30: South Carolina State University Virtual Career Fair

South Carolina State University Virtual Career Fair Oct. 6: Louisiana State University Fall 2021 Virtual Career & Internship Fair

Louisiana State University Fall 2021 Virtual Career & Internship Fair Oct. 11: Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Va.

Norfolk State University, Norfolk, Va. Oct. 13: Morehouse College, Atlanta, Ga.

Morehouse College, Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 20: Coppin State University, Baltimore, Md.

Coppin State University, Baltimore, Md. Oct. 29: Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tenn.

Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tenn. Oct. 29: Wilberforce University Virtual Career Fair

Wilberforce University Virtual Career Fair Oct. 25 to Thursday, Oct. 28: Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities Virtual Conference & Career Fair

The tour is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background, and at each location there will be application stations set up for job seekers to easily apply.

"We look for the brightest, most innovative talent in our recruiting efforts, and we believe that recruiting students at HBCUs, HACUs, Prospanica and the Urban League is an opportunity to find the future leaders of our company," said Gail Sharps Myers, Denny's executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief people officer. "What's also so important about this tour is that it is giving our company the opportunity to create a talent pipeline and build a brand identity that will have a lasting impact."

The brand also is inviting students to apply for Denny's Hungry for Education Scholarship Program, offering $330,000 in financial scholarships for current and incoming students. For those unable to participate in these events, students can go to DennysHungryForEducation.com to apply.

Gail Sharps Myers added, "This hiring tour is one of the many ways we're going into the community to offer scholarship opportunities, job opportunities and internships."

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 30, 2021, Denny's had 1,645 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 149 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

