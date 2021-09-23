ALPHA ENERGY, INC. is approved for Operations in the State of Oklahoma.

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Energy, Inc. (OTC.PK - APHE) ("Alpha") is pleased to announce that on September 10, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Alpha Energy Texas Operating LLC was granted Operator Status in the State of Oklahoma by the Oil and Gas Conservation Division of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. This action included filing a bond in the amount of $25,000US. Alpha Energy Texas Operating LLC has been assigned Operator Number 24640.



According to John Lepin, Chairman of the Board and Chief Financial Officer of Alpha Energy, “This is an important occasion for Alpha Energy. It will permit us to operate wells and other oil and gas properties in the State of Oklahoma, including wells that are earmarked to be transferred to Alpha’s ownership under the Logan 1 Project agreement terms. We were able to secure favorable bond status under the existing State bond requirements and hope to be grandfathered in under the updated regulations currently making their way through the state legislature.”

Alpha Energy, Inc. is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.alpha-energy.us.

Safe Harbor

