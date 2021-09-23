Snorkel AI Announces Speaker Line-Up for The Future of Data-Centric AI Event on September 28

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snorkel AI, a data-centric AI platform company powered by programmatic data labeling, today announced the speaker line-up for The Future of Data-Centric AI event for leaders of data science, ML engineering and analytics teams, practitioners, visionaries, researchers and students. The free virtual event will take place on September 28: https://future.snorkel.ai.
“As models have become increasingly powerful and commoditized but also data-hungry, the success or failure in AI most often depends on the training data As a result, AI development is shifting from being model-centric to data-centric," said Alex Ratner, co-founder and CEO of Snorkel AI. "With The Future of Data-Centric AI, our goal is to bring the AI community together to share transformative ideas and new research about the data-centric approach and its vital role in making AI practical.”
Speakers include:
- Alex Ratner, Co-founder and CEO, Snorkel AI
- Andrew Ng, DeepLearning.AI; Founder and CEO, Landing AI
- Anima Anandkumar, Director of ML Research, Nvidia
- Ce Zhang, Assistant Professor, ETH Zurich
- Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor, Stanford University
- Chris Ré, Associate Professor, Stanford AI Lab
- Darío García-García, Director of ML Research, Netflix
- Imen Grida Ben Yahia, Program Manager/Tech Lead, Orange
- James Zou, Assistant Professor, Stanford University
- Justin Gottschlich, Principal AI Scientist and Director/Founder, Machine Programming Research, Intel
- Michael DAndrea, Principal Data Scientist, Genentech
- Roshni Malani, Engineering Leadership, Snorkel AI
- Sharon Li, Assistant Professor, University of Wisconsin, Madison
- Skip McCormick, Data Science Fellow, BNY Mellon
- Xu Chu, Assistant Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology
The event will explore the shift from a model-centric practice to a data-centric approach to building AI and discuss challenges, solutions and ideas to make AI practical, both now and in the future. Topics covered include:
- Interactive development of ML pipelines
- MLOps desiderata & design principles
- Auto-labeling
- Weak supervision
- Data cleaning and augmentation
- Fine-grained error analysis
- Model monitoring
- Training data auditability
- Data-centric AI case studies
For the full schedule or to register, simply visit: https://future.snorkel.ai
About Snorkel AI
Founded by a team spun out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI makes AI application development fast and practical by unlocking the power of machine learning without the bottleneck of hand-labeled training data. Snorkel Flow is the first data-centric AI platform powered by programmatic labeling. Backed by Addition, Greylock, GV, In-Q-Tel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, the company is based in Palo Alto. For more information on Snorkel AI, please visit: https://www.snorkel.ai/ or follow @SnorkelAI.
