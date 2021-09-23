Snorkel AI Announces Speaker Line-Up for The Future of Data-Centric AI Event on September 28

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snorkel AI, a data-centric AI platform company powered by programmatic data labeling, today announced the speaker line-up for The Future of Data-Centric AI event for leaders of data science, ML engineering and analytics teams, practitioners, visionaries, researchers and students. The free virtual event will take place on September 28: https://future.snorkel.ai .

“As models have become increasingly powerful and commoditized but also data-hungry, the success or failure in AI most often depends on the training data As a result, AI development is shifting from being model-centric to data-centric," said Alex Ratner, co-founder and CEO of Snorkel AI. "With The Future of Data-Centric AI, our goal is to bring the AI community together to share transformative ideas and new research about the data-centric approach and its vital role in making AI practical.”

Speakers include:

Alex Ratner, Co-founder and CEO, Snorkel AI

Andrew Ng, DeepLearning.AI; Founder and CEO, Landing AI

Anima Anandkumar, Director of ML Research, Nvidia

Ce Zhang, Assistant Professor, ETH Zurich

Chelsea Finn, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

Chris Ré, Associate Professor, Stanford AI Lab

Darío García-García, Director of ML Research, Netflix

Imen Grida Ben Yahia, Program Manager/Tech Lead, Orange

James Zou, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

Justin Gottschlich, Principal AI Scientist and Director/Founder, Machine Programming Research, Intel

Michael DAndrea, Principal Data Scientist, Genentech

Roshni Malani, Engineering Leadership, Snorkel AI

Sharon Li, Assistant Professor, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Skip McCormick, Data Science Fellow, BNY Mellon

Xu Chu, Assistant Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology



The event will explore the shift from a model-centric practice to a data-centric approach to building AI and discuss challenges, solutions and ideas to make AI practical, both now and in the future. Topics covered include:

Interactive development of ML pipelines

MLOps desiderata & design principles

Auto-labeling

Weak supervision

Data cleaning and augmentation

Fine-grained error analysis

Model monitoring

Training data auditability

Data-centric AI case studies



For the full schedule or to register, simply visit: https://future.snorkel.ai

About Snorkel AI

Founded by a team spun out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI makes AI application development fast and practical by unlocking the power of machine learning without the bottleneck of hand-labeled training data. Snorkel Flow is the first data-centric AI platform powered by programmatic labeling. Backed by Addition, Greylock, GV, In-Q-Tel, Lightspeed Venture Partners and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, the company is based in Palo Alto. For more information on Snorkel AI, please visit: https://www.snorkel.ai/ or follow @SnorkelAI.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560