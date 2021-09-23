NHEO Institute for Sustainable Construction Holding Virtual Conference





Houston, Texas, United States, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHEO Institute for Sustainable Construction will be holding a virtual conference on November 18th and 19th, 2021. The conference aims to impact one million people with industry innovators.



NHEO Institute for Sustainable Construction is a global, volunteer-led organization on a mission to inspire and empower tomorrow’s leaders and forward-thinking businesses to create a more inclusive, diversified, sustainable, and collaborative construction industry, accelerating the transition to a more sustainable society. Founded in 2008, the institute’s vision is to drive long-term, long-lasting change in its highly complex sector.

NHEO’s Sustainable Construction Conference will bring together international innovators from well-known corporations worldwide such as Bechtel, Skanska, Acciona, Hexagon, Marsh, Mckinsey, and Panama Canal. The goal is to begin educating and raising awareness on serious issues such as decarbonization, energy transition, social equity, technology adoption, and climate resilience. Houston Mayor and Climate Mayors Chair Sylvester Turner, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and other national leaders support the event.

Speakers at the event will include Edith Guedella Bustamante, Head of Roads Environment, ACCIONA, Thomas Angeltveit, BIM Manager Railway at Norconsult AS, Lotta Wibeck, Digitalization Program Lead at Skanska, Dr. Carter Casady, Academic Director and Joint Center for Publie-Private Partnerships at the Bartless School of Sustainable Constrution UC. Other speakers from Bechtel, Marsh, Hexagon, the City of San Jose, Consolidated Land and Rail Australia, Gensler, Syracuse University, ACCIONA, and Interstate Rock Products will also present at the conference.

Construction and building industries emit up to 39 percent of the world’s carbon emissions, with operational emissions accounting for 28 percent and the remaining 11 percent from embodied or upfront carbon coming from materials and construction processes.

“With the public more eco-conscious than ever—even throughout the pandemic—there’s plenty to gain for businesses who can demonstrate their green credentials,” said NHEO Institute for Sustainable Construction board member J.P. Giometti.

The conference will be open to one million people around the world for free. Training courses and scholarships in concepts such as sustainable development, diversity, inclusion, and new technologies such as BIM, drones, robots, and digital twin will be offered.

Giometti says, “The construction industry must radically evolve its working methods in order to guarantee long-term viability. As one of the world’s largest economic ecosystems, our industry has a significant role to play in attaining global sustainability goals. This conference is aimed to inspire, educate and showcase role models to make that happen.”

NHEO promotes and contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals for a successful, clean, and equitable society. Six out of the seventeen objectives are directly linked to the building sector in one way or another.

For more information, visit NHEO.org.



