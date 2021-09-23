Zoe Financial Announces Its Partnership With Alchemist Wealth

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe Financial, a digital marketplace designed to connect clients with highly vetted fiduciary financial advisors, announced a meaningful partnership today. Zoe's meticulously curated network of independent, fiduciary financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country. All advisors are vetted thoroughly to ensure that they are best in class and fiduciary.

Through this network, you will now be able to match with Alchemist Wealth Advisors, a black-owned Registered Independent Advisory (RIA) firm specializing in equalizing access to financial planning.

Alchemist's story is unique. The firm was founded by Andrew and Fred Tudor, two brothers who have spent their entire adult lives in the financial industry. As a result, they understand the necessity of providing equal opportunities and knowledge of wealth. They decided to attack the racial wealth gap in a unique way with five important values in mind: freedom, family, integrity, relationships, and meaningful work.

"Zoe's commitment to guaranteeing tailored and personalized service to every client is what aligns most with our mission," said Alchemist Wealth Co-Founder Andrew J. Tudor, CFP®, RICP®. "We aim to uncover our clients' values, hopes, and fears in order to create a truly personalized plan. We provide the support, guidance, and accountability to achieve your financial goals."

CEO of Zoe Financial Andres Garcia-Amaya is a firm believer in democratizing access to financial services for people of all backgrounds. "Being a Latino founder myself, supporting Black, Latinx and Native American founders is personal. Alchemist Wealth's mission and values align with our own, and we are excited about this partnership," said Andres.

Learn more about Zoe Financial at www.zoefin.com .

Learn more about Alchemist Wealth at www.alchemistwealth.com .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Related Images











Image 1: Zoe Financial & Alchemist Wealth





Zoe Financial & Alchemist Wealth

















Image 2: Zoe Financial





Zoe Financial









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment