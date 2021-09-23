TaTaTu Chosen as Streaming Partner for 5th Annual Berlin TV Series Festival

BERLIN KÖPENICK, Germany, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaTaTu , the social entertainment platform that created the sharing economy of data, announces they will be the streaming partner for the Berlin TV Series Festival that starts today and runs until September 26.

People in Germany can visit TaTaTu to stream content giving more people access since attendance to the festival is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international competition presents and celebrates drama series, comedy series, and docu-series.

The 5th Berlin International TV Series Festival celebrates TV Culture and the newest international TV shows featuring German & international premieres, top talent, content creators, and makers with the Berlin Series Award. Each year, the leading television producers from around the world showcase their programming and compete to be recognized at the Berlin Series Awards Gala with its internationally acclaimed jury.

"We are reducing the program of the festival's fifth edition, but we are really happy to finally be able to offer World and German premieres live and free of charge again. 2021 brought forth lots of great television and talent and we are proud to present them in such great venues as The Student Hotel Berlin during our open-air events. We are offering the official line-up as a stream only during the festival days on our partner's platform TaTaTu.com . You can stream from anywhere, whether it's on your smartphone, tablet, or computer," said Mark Olan Dreesen, artistic director of the Berlin TV Series Festival.

While streaming as a TaTaTu user, consumers will be earning TTU Coins, which are reward points earned on the platform that can be exchanged for products and celebrity experiences. There are even live auctions on the platform.

"We are delighted to be able to present the official program of the Berlin TV Series Festival and stream the serial productions on our platform during the festival," said Andrea Iervolino, CEO and founder of TaTaTu.

How to Access the Stream:

1.) Visit the website: https://www.tatatu.com and create your account by entering your email address and selecting your password. Then, you are ready to start earning rewards.

You can also download the app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Links:

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/3x6u9CD

Google Play: https://bit.ly/3aorRF2

2.) Go to the Cinema section of TaTaTu to stream the content from the Berlin TV Series Festival. While Streaming TTU Coins are earned.

3.) Invite friends to use the platform to earn more redeemable TTU Coins.

4.) Redeem the TTU Coins in TaTaTu's online e-commerce shop here:

https://webshop.tatatu.com .

5.) You can also redeem TTU Coins in the TaTaTu auctions to bid for special prizes, celebrity experiences, and more.

About TaTaTu:

TaTaTu is the first sharing economy of data. The Company is the first social media platform that rewards users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can watch video content, post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users receive a call or message from a friend. TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users a chance to win must-have prizes by bidding using TTU Coins. Also, users can pay with TTU Coins in the e-commerce store for products and experiences. TaTaTu is available in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

Press contacts:

For TaTaTu:

Tiffany Woo

Tiffany@PressPassLA.com

For Berlin TV Series Festival:

presse@tvseriesfestival.com







