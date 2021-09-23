NBA Star John Wall Announces NFT Project To Raise Awareness For Youth Sports - Baby Ballers

NYC, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest celebrity athlete to enter the NFT space is NBA star, John Wall with his ground-breaking project Baby Ballers. We’ve seen the likes of Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Odell Beckham Jr., and others enter the crypto and NFT space of late. Some have decided to create their own NFT platforms/ projects while others have partnered up with some of the biggest platforms to curate their own drops.









John Wall’s Fascination With The NFT World



John Wall recently tapped into Twitter showcasing his interest for the NFT space. Since then, the NFT community has welcomed him with open arms. Although most fans shilled their favorite NFT projects to him via Twitter, many suggested him the idea of creating his own NFT project.

This suggestion fascinated John Wall most of all because he wanted to find out what the process and the journey of creating a NFT would be. Once he began to understand the flow of creating NFTs, he wanted to create his own project that would be backed by a good cause.

The Good Cause



John Wall’s biggest why in his life is his children. He not only wanted to inspire his children, but he wanted to support children everywhere by partnering with his foundation - the John Wall Family Foundation.

Over the past few years, John Wall’s foundation is a fully registered charitable organization that has helped thousands of people. From distributing meals during Thanksgiving to partnering with the Salvation Army for back to school donations, John Wall’s foundation has helped youth with tons of blessings.

Now, John’s got his eyes set on combining the NFT space with his charitable organization. He plans on taking proceeds from his upcoming NFT drop to help fund youth sports and plans to take aim at inspiring kids that anything is achievable by executing on this project.

The NFT Project

John Wall recently announced the launch of his own NFT project, which is titled - Baby Ballers. He plans to launch this project on September 30th, 2021 which will feature 4,000 mints to be available to the public.

After getting a sneak peak at some of the designs via their website, parents and NFT enthusiasts everywhere will graciously appreciate his eﬀorts. The NFTs themselves feature unique babies with diﬀerent traits playing sports.

The roadmap for the project seems very promising with the ability for NFT holders to get access to giveaways for items such as courtside tickets, jerseys and more. This is definitely a NFT project that you want to keep your eyes on!

