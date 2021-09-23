CamScanner Opens Premium Access for Free to Universities in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular document scanning app CamScanner recently announced CamScanner for Education program granting access to the premium version of its product for free to universities in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile to empower students and educators. Students and educators can verify their education identity on the CamScanner app and be upgraded to premium access — with the benefits of 10G cloud space, ad-free experience, no watermark on the scan, the ID scan feature, the capacity to convert images to Excel, and more — free of charge.



The decision comes in response to the positive reaction to CamScanner’s contribution with educations accounts last year. Over 1,500,000 students and educators from 9,000 schools have applied the CamScanner education accounts. By opening its premium accounts to universities for free, CamScanner’s technology is empowering education around the world.

Empowering Digital Transformation in Education Systems

The education sector has always looked to apply emerging technologies to innovate and improve the process of learning, but the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in education even further with the significant growth of e-learning and remote-teaching.

Driven by world-leading mobile scanning and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, CamScanner allows users to scan, edit and manage their physical documents more efficiently with their mobile phones or tablets. In addition, users may also convert files from PDF to Excel/Word/JPG/PPT and vice versa.

CamScanner has been widely used by students as an essential tool to digitalize documents in the form of scanning and uploading their homework and assignments to Google Classroom. The app has also been recommended for scanning school registration forms, IDs, and other physical documents to produce digital copies.

Verify Education Identity and Get Premium Access

Students and educators may activate their EDU account benefits by verifying their education identities with an email address ending in “.edu”. Your School Circle on the app is activated when an education account is verified. Students and educators can also share the school circle to invite classmates to join CamScanner. Once a school has more than 20 verified education accounts, all of the education accounts at that school will be automatically upgraded to premium.

“The new normal produced by the pandemic has made digital teaching and learning evolve faster than ever,” says Michael Zhen, founder of CamScanner. “As we aim to support students and educators with our latest technologies, we are delighted to see that CamScanner has been widely used around the world and that our technology is contributing to society. We’re planning to open CamScanner’s benefits to more countries in the near future.”

Instructions for university faculty and students to get premium access for free: https://bit.ly/3CH7WNg

: https://bit.ly/2XJCWgl For university teachers or faculty members who intend to apply for CamScanner free premium access on behalf of your organization, please contact camscanner_mkt@intsig.com



