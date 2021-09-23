Proactive news headlines including Thunderbird Entertainment, Global Energy Metals, The Good Shroom, Electric Royalties and Mindset Pharma

New York , Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Thunderbird Entertainment reveals new shows and provides update on busy production slate for 2021-2022 click here
- Vuzix says it is getting positive feedback on its Smart Glasses from a growing number of leading Chilean companies click here
- CO2 GRO says several greenhouse growers express interest in its CO2 Delivery Solutions technology during virtual plant confab in Japan click here
- ACME Lithium advances lithium brine targeting; starts phase II geophysical survey click here
- Empower Clinics set to open new The Medi-Collective clinic in Ontario in October, one of 33 locations in the pipeline click here
- The Good Shroom wins approval to sell its cannabis beverages and hash products in Quebec click here
- Global Energy Metals welcomes latest MBK drill results from Millennium, which show potential to expand resource click here
- Vicinity Motor wins over $15.5M in orders for 38 Vicinity Classic buses from Quebec transit operators click here
- Numinus completes acquisition of Neurology Centre of Toronto click here
- Versus Systems says University of Georgia Athletic Association using its technology to engage with over 90,000 Bulldogs fans in home games click here
- Cloud Nine unveils Limitless Platform with initial release click here
- Co-Diagnostics announces corporate rebranding after period of transformative growth and expansion click here
- ESE Entertainment says Q3 was a “standout quarter” as revenue surges click here
- Logiq expands its Logiq Digital Marketing platform to include geofencing-based targeting click here
- Todos Medical launches Tollovid Daily via subscription model click here
- Electric Royalties seeing "incredible" growth throughout its battery metal royalty portfolio, CEO says in a company update click here
- HealthLynked names industry veteran Jeffrey Cohen as vice president of sales click here
- Gevo set to boost value of its IP as it acquires Butamax patents click here
- Clean Air Metals says total assets increased by $10.5M during first half of 2021 click here
- PharmaDrug's Super Smart launches Slim MycoWeRx brand of functional mushrooms click here
- Mindset Pharma added to NYSE-listed AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles appoints Kevin Pavlov as chief executive officer click here
- Fury Gold Mines announces C$5 million non-brokered private placement click here
- PsyBio Therapeutics submits its first pre-IND application meeting request to FDA click here
- First Cobalt starts drilling again at Iron Creek project as electric vehicle adoption in North America accelerates click here
- Valeo Pharma announces record 3Q revenues and gross margins click here
- New battery unveiled that can be recharged in same time it takes to refuel conventional car click here
- Plurilock receives US$185,000 order from US Department of the Treasury click here
- Else Nutrition hires former Abbott Laboratories executives as it continues its expansion click here
- Gatling Exploration reveals a more than 1.3M ounce gold resource its Larder project in Ontario click here
- Golden Arrow Resources kicks off RC drill program at Rosales copper project in Chile click here
- BioVaxys gears up for study on reduced ACE2 binding capabilities of hapten-modified SARS-CoV-2 proteins click here
- Infield Minerals starts 2,000 metre drilling program at the North Zone on its M1 property in Nevada click here
