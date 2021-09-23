Retail Buyers from Large and Small Chains Introduced to NanoVeda’s Rapid Dissolve Nutrition Strips

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss-based NanoVeda last week took a step forward this month at ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program.”

“We decided to enter the U.S. market with our rapid dissolve nutrition strips,” said Rakshit Mehta, founder of NanoVeda, a health and wellness company. “What better way to promote our revolutionary product that uses nanotechnology than meeting with dozens of retail buyers from large and small chains at the ECRM event.”

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Retail buyers learned about the following NanoVeda oral strips, which are available on Amazon and OneLavi.com:

NanoVeda Curcumin Strips, which contains curcumin, the most active ingredient in Turmeric.

NanoVeda Ashwagandha Strips, which contains Ashwagandha, an ancient medicinal herb.

NanoVeda Energy Strips

NanoVeda Sleep Strips

NanoVeda Iron Strips

NanoVeda Probiotics Strips

Mehta said this week NanoVeda will soon introduce antacid and biotin strips.

“We developed a great product that makes it easy and fun to maintain your health,” Mehta said. “Last week, our representatives highlighted all the benefits of our nutrition strips to retail buyers from across the country.”

Instead of taking pills or capsules, you just peel and place a NanoVeda nutrition strip on your tongue.

NanoVeda products use the patented ThinkSol Technology that converts ingredients into fine nanoparticles, which are rapidly dissolved and absorbed quickly in the body.

“We also added natural fruit flavors that make the strips great tasting,” he added.

NanoVeda’s rapid dissolving strips combine modern Swiss technology with an Ayurveda alternative medicine approach.

“We used Swiss nanotechnology and Indian Ayurveda traditions to create a smarter way to good health,” he said.

To buy NanoVeda products, visit Amazon and OneLavi.com.

