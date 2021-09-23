Btein Bars, Makers of Healthy, Low-Glycemic Ayurvedic Protein Bars, Launch New Website

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Btein protein bars this week announced the launch of their new website.

“We are now live with Bteinnutrition.com, which allows consumers to buy Btein bars and provide them with information about our products,” said Hema Saran, founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina, which makes Btein Bars. “We answer the questions people have when they are searching for a protein and energy bar.”

Btein bars, which combine western nutrition with eastern Ayurvedic tradition, separate themselves from many of their competitors because they contain 20 grams of protein and the coconut sugar used has a low Glycemic Index that helps you control blood sugar levels.

“We know consumers today are more concerned about what they are eating because of the pandemic,” Saran said. “COVID-19 forced us to think about our health and the food we consume.”

The COVID-19 pandemic also helped Saran and co-founder, Hema Saran, realize they wanted to create healthy nutrition bars.

Btein bars contain the ancient Ayurvedic herb, Ashwagandha (also known as Withania somnifera), which has been recognized for its medicinal properties for 1000s of years. Ashwagandha is an adaptogen that helps the body maintain balance and adjust to the stress in our day-to-day lives.

Also, this herb along with the high-quality essential protein in the Btein bars helps boost immunity.

These stress-reducing and immunity-boosting properties of the Btein bars are vital during these pandemic times.

Not only are Btein bars a great-tasting, healthy choice for anyone, but they are perfect for the more than 120 million people in America with prediabetes.

“We have a diabetes epidemic in America,” Saran said. “Our recipe for Btein bars only contain ingredients with a low Glycemic Index, which means they will not cause your blood sugar to increase rapidly.”

The Glycemic Index is a rating system for foods containing carbohydrates . Foods that have a low Glycemic Index help keep blood sugar levels from rising dramatically.

“Even if you don’t have blood-sugar health issues, Btein bars are still the healthy choice, as the low GI sugars are good carbohydrates. Along with the high-quality essential proteins and good fats, which provides macro-nutrition balance, Btein bars help boost your energy levels” Saran said.

“Healthy eating choices suggest you decrease your added sugar consumption. You can accomplish this by eating foods with a low Glycemic Index,” she added.

“With our new website, we give consumers the information they need to choose a healthy, great-tasting protein bar,” Saran said. “When consumers have this information, we believe they will try great-tasting Btein protein bars. Once they eat our bars, they will come back for more.”

To purchase Btein nutrition bars, visit bteinnutrition.com.