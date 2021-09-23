Correction: Elijah Norton Begins Campaign for AZ Congress

Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale-Based Veritas Global Protection president Elijah Norton recently announced plans for a campaign for AZ Congress. After spending his early professional career in business, he is challenging representative David Schweikert on the Republican ticket for Arizona’s sixth district.





Norton, who currently has no political experience to date, believes that his business-oriented background can benefit the district he plans to represent. He is building his campaign around ethical leadership and business-savvy decisions to impact the historically conservative district positively.





The 31-year old Missouri native relocated to Arizona in 2017. Even though he has yet to run for office of any kind, he has played an active role in the community upon arrival. He donated to the cause to help several candidates he endorsed and believes strongly in helping out the community as much as possible.





Norton believes there is an opportunity for improved representation in the district at the congressional level. Bringing a new perspective can have a different type of impact that the area is not used to. Complacency is an issue that sometimes plagues certain districts, and Norton believes his views can assist one of the wealthiest districts in the United States.





Having a business mind helps Norton connect with many entrepreneurs living within the district. Over the last couple of decades, many have found their way to this part of the country to start up new companies of various sizes and success. Representing the evolving community after spending so much time as a business developer will prove beneficial.





Elijah Norton of Veritas Global Protection will be going up against a Republican incumbent in the primary. Currently, David Schweikert is serving out his sixth term in office. Norton would be his first opponent in the primary since 2016, but he’s faced tougher and tougher challenges each election from the Democrats. The district is well-known for its right-leaning voting, as no Democrat has represented the district since 1995. That means that the primary winner would be the heavy favorite to win later in the year.





The lack of experience in the political world should not be a huge issue for Norton’s chances. A good amount of representatives already in office landed a spot the first time running. There have been representatives coming over from business backgrounds who have found success very quickly.





About Elijah Norton





Elijah Norton is the president and founder of Veritas Global Protection, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company provides vehicle protection plans for drivers in the United States looking for coverage to help offset the cost of unforeseen car issues and regular maintenance. Vehicle protection plans work together with standard car insurance to offer comprehensive coverage for anything big or small that might hinder a vehicle‘s performance. The 31-year old Missouri native is a registered Republican currently running for office as a representative of Arizona's 6th district in Congress.





