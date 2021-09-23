Amazon Carries Keto Queen Kreations Guilt-Free Low Carb Baking Mixes

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon carries Keto Queen Kreations' product line of low-carb baking mixes.



Consumers, who are following the most popular diet lifestyle in the U.S, can order guilt-free, sugar-free, low-carb, and keto-friendly bake mixes and get them delivered fast, often the next day.

“Our customers have been able to find us on Amazon for months now,” said Jordan Sanabria, the Keto Queen, who combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle.

Sanabria said she realized there weren’t any tasty, low-carb desserts on the market when she started the Keto diet.

“I took my passion for cooking and baking and turned it into Keto Queen Kreations,” she added.

Since Sanabria started Keto Queen Kreations, she has developed recipes for delicious keto-friendly desserts, such as Chocolate Chip Cookie, Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Brownies, and Carrot Cake.

“I even created the sugar-free ‘Sugar Cookie,” she added.

Now, the start-up that was founded in Sanabria’s small Brooklyn, N.Y., apartment three years ago, is expanding.

“I first started selling my products on Etsy, where they quickly became popular. Now, we are actively adding retail outlets in order to make it easier for everyone in the country to find us,” Sanabria said, adding that she also has spread the word through social media. “Keto Queen Kreations has 155,000 following us on Instagram.”

Keto Queen Kreations’ most popular baking mixes are:

Artisan Bread

Brownies

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Classic Homestyle Muffins

Pancakes

Pound Cake

Snickerdoodle Cookies

Sugar Cookies

Yellow Cake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Biscuits

Keto Queen Kreations, which only uses organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

“It has been a great three-year experience starting my own company and watching it grow,” Sanabria said. “We are looking to add more retail outlets. We want anyone who is on a low-carb lifestyle to try our bake mixes. People who are not on the Keto diet will also love our products because they taste great.”

For more information or to purchase, visit Amazon or Keto Queen Kreations.

