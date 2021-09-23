Topical Magnesium is the Best Way to Get the Essential Mineral to Keep Your Body in Optimal Condition

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why swallow a pill or tablet when you can soak in a magnesium-rich bath or apply soothing oils or gels?

Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the body. Beyond the enjoyment factor, topical application of magnesium is the best way to increase cellular magnesium levels.

“Magnesium is an essential mineral that is needed for more than 300 enzyme bodily reactions,” said Laura Collinwood, president of Health and Wisdom, which sources its raw magnesium chloride oil in the United States. “The best way to get magnesium into your body is with topical application of quality magnesium oils, gels, and bath crystals.”

Although most people might know about the dangers of vitamin D or iron deficiencies, they may be unaware that some studies suggest that up to 75 percent of people lack their needed magnesium requirements.

Magnesium deficiency can cause fatigue, muscle cramps, mental health conditions, irregular heartbeat, and osteoporosis.

“Many people don’t realize the dangers of magnesium deficiency,” Collinwood said. “But soaking in magnesium-rich springs has been a soothing medicinal remedy for centuries and may decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Collinwood said topical application of magnesium is used to ease sore muscles, decrease inflammation, strengthen the immune system, and improve overall well-being.

Based in Missouri, Health and Wisdom’s transdermal magnesium products, which contain all-natural minerals and ingredients, include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength magnesium chloride used to help build up cellular magnesium levels throughout the body. It can provide support for sore muscles and joints, aid with calming the nerves and assist with relaxation and sleep.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: All the benefits of Magnesium Oil USP with aloe vera to help soothe the skin and retain moisture.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with more sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same sensitive skin formula as the Magnesium Gel with the added benefits of aloe vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated magnesium chloride in a solid form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks to help your body absorb the elemental magnesium it needs to function at its optimal level.

In the upcoming months, Health and Wisdom anticipates launching additional body care products containing pure Magnesium.

What separates Health and Wisdom’s products from other brands is that they contain USP grade, pure, concentrated Magnesium.

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people's lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide transdermal magnesium to the public.

“We are looking forward to promoting our Health and Wisdom products to consumers and retailers,” Collinwood said. “More than 70 percent of American consumers take dietary supplements. We want them to know that topical magnesium application is the best way to meet their necessary magnesium requirements.”

For more information or to purchase, visit health-and-wisdom.com.

Attachments