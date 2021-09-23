FAA Selects NCI to Administer the Recreational Drone Pilot Safety Test

Martinsville, VA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has selected the New College Institute as a test administrator for The Recreational UAS Safety Test (TRUST).

TRUST provides recreational drone flyers with aeronautical safety knowledge and an overview of the rules for operating drones. Drone operators can take the free online test and immediately receive their completion certificate, which they are required to present if requested by FAA or law enforcement.

A federal requirement in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 requires all recreational unmanned aerial aircraft systems (UAS) drone flyers pass an aeronautical knowledge and safety test and provide proof of passage when flying.

“NCI is privileged to be selected by the FAA as a TRUST administrator,” said Karen Jackson, NCI Interim Executive Director. “Our team has worked closely with the FAA for several months to design and approve our TRUST platform and we are excited for the opportunity to contribute to the community of recreational drone operators.

Recreational drone flyers can access TRUST, learn more information and find links to other resources at www.newcollegeinstitute.org/trust.