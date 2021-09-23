UNCF and NFL Inspire Change Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and the NFL’s Inspire Change Initiative will host a virtual panel discussion between law enforcement, criminal justice experts, HBCU faculty, administrators and students on reforming policing in Black communities. “Policing Black Communities: An Eye Towards Equity” will examine how HBCUs can partner with law enforcement to address recruitment, training and community programs to reduce the number of unarmed Black men and women who are killed each year. This is a free event and open to the public.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021; 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. (EDT)

WHERE: Virtual event. Event registration link: https://bit.ly/3Aj2UWG

WHO: Moderator Dr. Bryant T. Marks, Founding Director, National Training Institute on Race and Equity (NTIRE) Atlanta, GA

Panelists:

Dr. Carmen Hardin, Founding Chair, Criminal Justice Dept., Philander Smith College, Little Rock, AR

Chief Gary Hill, Founder and Director, Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy, Jefferson City, MO

Vaughn Bryant, Executive Director, Metropolitan Peace Initiative, Chicago, IL

