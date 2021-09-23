Pet Feeding Reimagined: Magnetic Slow Feeding Puzzle Bowl and No-Mess Mat By Trot

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anticipation of food coming out excites everyone, but this usually results in speedy eating. Unfortunately, this is not the best for human digestion, and it also holds true for animals. Luckily this innovation will help pets eat at a more natural pace.

Trot has developed a thoughtful stainless steel pet bowl designed to make mealtime more engaging, with other innovative features such as magnets so that the bowl can't be slid around the floor or tipped, a compatible no-mess mat, and lids for easy travel.

The whole set will be available for pre-order via Indiegogo , and backers will get access to up to 40% off.

Why Take It Slow

When pets eat too quickly, they can experience discomfort, throw up, or even choke. In worst-case scenarios, eating too quickly can lead to bloat, a condition that delivers a shock to their digestive system and requires immediate veterinary attention and can even lead to death.

Outside of the obvious signs, post-meal discomfort can be subtle and often goes unnoticed since pets can't communicate when they don't feel well. Owners are left to interpret their behaviors like post-meal inactivity or dullness as subtle hints that their bellies are uncomfortable from scarfing down their food in seconds. Many pet owners miss these signs. The Trot Puzzle Slow Feeder can help reduce the risk and discomfort by lengthening mealtime in a fun and engaging way.

Izzy Pasarow, Founder of Trot, mentioned that "Mealtime isn't naturally an easy and boring activity for animals. Working for and playing with their food is. By adding a challenging maze design to the bowl, we not only help slow down problematic fast eaters but also provide an exciting and stimulating challenge that even finicky pets benefit from."

Pets Deserve Better Than Plastic

Trot is on a mission to move away from plastic and create premium high-quality products that last a lifetime. Pets deserve a better eating experience than a plastic bowl. Plastic bowls can shatter or crack, create choking hazards or cut in their mouths, and can contribute to sensitive chin acne due to their bacteria-harboring properties. Plastic bowls can even leak harmful chemicals into your pet's food. Trot's complete set consists of two double-walled stainless steel bowls and a food-grade silicone no-mess mat that comes with a lifetime warranty.

Happy Pets & Humans

Trot's complete set minimizes spills with its tip-proof magnetically secured bowls. Cleaning up is also easier because of the no-mess mat, allowing owners to focus on what matters most: spending more time with their pet. Trot products transform a pet's eating station from an eye sore to a beautiful accent piece for any home.

For more information, go to http://trotpets.com/ and see the press kit for more assets.

