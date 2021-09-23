Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Board of Director Committee Reassignments

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the reassignment of certain Board of Director (the "Board") committees which went effective on June 20, 2021. The following table outlines the Board committee assignments, broken down by Committee Chair ("Chair") and Committee Member ("Member"), prior to and post the effective date of Board committee assignments:

 Committee Assignments Prior to June 20, 2021 Committee Assignments Effective June 20, 2021
Name of Board MemberAudit CommitteeCompensation CommitteeGovernance & Nominating CommitteeRisk Committee Audit CommitteeCompensation CommitteeGovernance & Nominating CommitteeRisk Committee
C. Malcolm Holland, III1         
Arcilia AcostaMember    Member Member 
Pat S. Bolin Member    Member  
April Box  MemberMember   MemberMember
Blake Bozman Chair    Chair  
William D. EllisMember  Member    Member
William E. Fallon   Chair  Member Chair
Mark C. Griege2 MemberMember   MemberMember 
Gordon HuddlestonMember    Member   
Steven D. LernerChair    Chair   
Manuel J. Mehos MemberMemberMember    Member
Gregory B. MorrisonMember  Member Member Chair 
John T. Sughrue  Chair    MemberMember

1 C. Malcolm Holland, III is the Chairman of the Board, CEO and President
2 Mr. Griege serves as Lead Independent Director.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

