Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today that management will participate in the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 27-30, 2021.



Details of the Company’s participation can be found below:

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Format: Company presentation and one-on-one investor meetings Date: Thursday September 30, 2021 Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/ettx/2120370

The webcast of the Company’s presentation will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Entasis website at https://www.entasistx.com/.



About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0462 (targeting multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

