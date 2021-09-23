Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year, ended August 29, 2021.



Net sales for the quarter increased 17.5 percent, to $61.44 billion from $52.28 billion last year. Net sales for the fiscal year increased 17.7 percent, to $192.05 billion from $163.22 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year were as follows:

16 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks 52 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 14.9% 10.3% 14.8% 13.6% Canada 19.5% 6.7% 20.0% 12.1% Other International 15.0% 7.3% 19.1% 13.4% Total Company 15.5% 9.4% 16.0% 13.4% E-commerce 11.2% 8.9% 44.4% 42.6%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.670 billion, or $3.76 per diluted share, compared to $1.389 billion, or $3.13 last year. This year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a write-off of certain information technology assets of $84 million pre-tax ($0.14 per diluted share). Last year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by incremental expense related to COVID-19 premium wages and sanitation costs of $281 million pretax ($0.47 per diluted share) and a $36 million pretax charge ($0.06 per diluted share) related to the prepayment of $1.5 billion of debt, partially offset by an $84 million pretax benefit ($0.15 per diluted share) for the partial reversal of a reserve related to a product tax assessment taken in fiscal year 2019.

Net income for the fiscal year was $5.01 billion, or $11.27 per diluted share, compared to $4.00 billion, or $9.02 per diluted share in the prior year.

Costco currently operates 817 warehouses, including 565 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

16 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended August 29,

2021 August 30,

2020 August 29,

2021 August 30,

2020 REVENUE Net sales $ 61,441 $ 52,277 $ 192,052 $ 163,220 Membership fees 1,234 1,106 3,877 3,541 Total revenue 62,675 53,383 195,929 166,761 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 54,733 46,401 170,684 144,939 Selling, general and administrative 5,632 5,027 18,461 16,332 Preopening expenses 35 26 76 55 Operating income 2,275 1,929 6,708 5,435 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (52 ) (51 ) (171 ) (160 ) Interest income and other, net 68 (9 ) 143 92 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,291 1,869 6,680 5,367 Provision for income taxes 597 465 1,601 1,308 Net income including noncontrolling interests 1,694 1,404 5,079 4,059 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (24 ) (15 ) (72 ) (57 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO $ 1,670 $ 1,389 $ 5,007 $ 4,002 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO: Basic $ 3.77 $ 3.14 $ 11.30 $ 9.05 Diluted $ 3.76 $ 3.13 $ 11.27 $ 9.02 Shares used in calculation (000’s): Basic 443,193 442,843 443,089 442,297 Diluted 444,369 444,231 444,346 443,901

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification