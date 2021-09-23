Progress Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue and EPS Significantly Ahead of Guidance
Full Year 2021 Guidance Raised Again

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $147.4 million increased 34% year-over-year on an actual currency basis, and 33% on a constant currency basis.
  • Non-GAAP revenue of $152.6 million increased 38% on an actual currency basis, and 36% on a constant currency basis.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $444 million increased 25% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.
  • Operating margin was 31% and Non-GAAP operating margin was 47%.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.70 compared to $0.53 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 32%. 
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.18 compared to $0.78 in the same quarter last year, an increase of 51%.

“We’re very pleased to announce Q3 results that significantly beat our previous guidance for revenue and earnings, and we’re raising 2021 guidance for the third time this year,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. “We also announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Kemp, a leader in the Application Experience (‘AX’) space. Kemp meets all our acquisition criteria, fits perfectly with our total growth strategy, and brings a very talented team to Progress.”

Additional financial highlights included(1):

 Three Months Ended
 GAAP Non-GAAP
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)August 31,
2021		 August 31,
2020		 %
Change		 August 31,
2021		 August 31,
2020		 %
Change
Revenue$147,417  $109,699  34% $152,597  $110,882  38%
Income from operations$46,046  $33,193  39% $71,163  $47,117  51%
Operating margin31% 30% 100 bps 47% 42% 500 bps
Net income$30,976  $23,977  29% $52,577  $35,605  48%
Diluted earnings per share$0.70  $0.53  32% $1.18  $0.78  51%
Cash from operations (GAAP) /Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)$35,224  $31,112  13% $35,022  $30,101  16%

(1)See Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Other fiscal third quarter 2021 metrics and recent results included:

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $383.7 million at the end of the quarter.
  • DSO was 54 days compared to 49 days in the fiscal third quarter of 2020 and 44 days in the fiscal second quarter of 2021.
  • On September 21, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock that will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.
  • On September 23, 2021, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Kemp Technologies, a leader in the Application Experience space, for $258 million in cash.

Anthony Folger, CFO, said: “Q3 results were outstanding across every metric and our confidence in our business is reflected in the increased outlook for 2021. In addition to our strong financial results and outlook, we continued to execute our total growth strategy while remaining disciplined with the acquisition of Kemp, a deal that positions us exceptionally well for 2022 and beyond.”

2021 Business Outlook

Progress provides the following guidance for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2021 and the fiscal fourth quarter ending November 30, 2021:

 Updated FY 2021 Guidance
(September 23, 2021)		 Prior FY 2021 Guidance
(June 24, 2021)
(In millions, except percentages and per share amounts)GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP
Revenue$520 - $524 $548 - $552 $503 - $509 $529 - $535
Diluted earnings per share$1.56 - $1.58 $3.68 - $3.70 $1.51 - $1.55 $3.46 - $3.50
Operating margin21% 40% 21% 39%
Cash from operations (GAAP) /
Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)		$168 - $172 $168 - $172 $160 - $164 $158 - $162
Effective tax rate20% - 21% 20% - 21% 20% - 21% 20% - 21%


 Q4 2021 Guidance
(In millions, except per share amounts)GAAP Non-GAAP
Revenue$129 - $133 $134 - $138
Diluted earnings per share$0.13 - $0.15 $0.73 - $0.75

Based on current exchange rates, the expected positive currency translation impact on Progress’ fiscal year 2021 business outlook compared to 2020 exchange rates is approximately $6.8 million on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, and approximately $0.04 on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. The expected positive currency translation impact on Progress’ fiscal Q4 2021 business outlook compared to 2020 exchange rates on GAAP and non-GAAP revenue is approximately $0.6 million. The expected positive impact on GAAP and non-GAAP diluted Q4 2021 earnings per share is $0.01. To the extent that there are changes in exchange rates versus the current environment, this may have an impact on Progress’ business outlook.

Legal Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

Progress provides non-GAAP financial information as additional information for investors. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Progress believes that the non-GAAP results described in this release are useful for an understanding of its ongoing operations and provide additional detail and an alternative method of assessing its operating results.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments to the company’s GAAP financial results is included in the tables below and is available on the Progress website at www.progress.com within the investor relations section. Additional information regarding the company’s non-GAAP financial information is contained in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this press release, which is also available on the Progress website within the investor relations section.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Progress has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words like “believe,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “anticipate” and “continue,” the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Progress’ business outlook and financial guidance. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation:

(1) Economic, geopolitical and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (2) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, or a decline in our renewal rates for contracts. (3) Our ability to successfully manage transitions to new business models and markets, including an increased emphasis on a cloud and subscription strategy, may not be successful. (4) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, or to enhance and improve our existing products and services in a timely manner to meet market demand, partners and customers may not purchase new software licenses or subscriptions or purchase or renew support contracts. (5) We depend upon our extensive partner channel and we may not be successful in retaining or expanding our relationships with channel partners. (6) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (7) If the security measures for our software, services, other offerings or our internal information technology infrastructure are compromised or subject to a successful cyber-attack, or if our software offerings contain significant coding or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and financial exposure. (8) We have made acquisitions, and may make acquisitions in the future, and those acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. (9) Delay or failure to realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Kemp acquisition could negatively impact our future results of operations and financial condition; (10) The continuing impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on our employees, customers, partners, and the global financial markets could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Progress’ business, please refer to Progress’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020. Progress undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and three million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Progress Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)August 31,
2021		 August 31,
2020		 %
Change		 August 31,
2021		 August 31,
2020		 %
Change
Revenue:           
Software licenses$51,930  $27,514  89% $115,354  $77,806  48%
Maintenance and services95,487  82,185  16% 275,831  241,959  14%
Total revenue147,417  109,699  34% 391,185  319,765  22%
Costs of revenue:           
Cost of software licenses1,574  1,103  43% 3,763  3,302  14%
Cost of maintenance and services14,895  11,971  24% 42,887  35,607  20%
Amortization of acquired intangibles3,599  1,664  116% 10,719  4,974  116%
Total costs of revenue20,068  14,738  36% 57,369  43,883  31%
Gross profit127,349  94,961  34% 333,816  275,882  21%
Operating expenses:           
Sales and marketing29,737  22,186  34% 88,468  68,100  30%
Product development25,616  20,676  24% 76,579  64,117  19%
General and administrative16,451  13,514  22% 46,335  38,702  20%
Amortization of acquired intangibles7,978  4,176  91% 22,836  12,484  83%
Restructuring expenses40  91  (56)% 1,133  1,826  (38)%
Acquisition-related expenses1,481  1,125  32% 2,721  1,439  89%
Total operating expenses81,303  61,768  32% 238,072  186,668  28%
Income from operations46,046  33,193  39% 95,744  89,214  7%
Other expense, net(6,539) (2,962) (121)% (14,409) (9,206) (57)%
Income before income taxes39,507  30,231  31% 81,335  80,008  2%
Provision for income taxes8,531  6,254  36% 17,841  17,947  (1)%
Net income$30,976  $23,977  29% $63,494  $62,061  2%
            
Earnings per share:           
Basic$0.71  $0.53  34% $1.45  $1.38  5%
Diluted$0.70  $0.53  32% $1.43  $1.37  4%
Weighted average shares outstanding:           
Basic43,762  45,036  (3)% 43,896  44,941  (2)%
Diluted44,502  45,364  (2)% 44,542  45,382  (2)%
            
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.175  $0.165  6% $0.525  $0.495  6%


Stock-based compensation is included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:      
Cost of revenue$374  $322  16% $1,234  $979  26%
Sales and marketing1,424  1,035  38% 4,679  3,195  46%
Product development1,848  1,693  9% 6,179  5,518  12%
General and administrative3,193  2,635  21% 9,893  7,667  29%
Total$6,839  $5,685  20% $21,985  $17,359  27%



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)August 31, 2021 November 30, 2020
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments$383,677  $105,995 
Accounts receivable, net77,031  84,040 
Unbilled receivables and contract assets28,479  24,917 
Other current assets19,710  23,983 
Total current assets508,897  238,935 
Property and equipment, net28,724  29,817 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net670,602  704,473 
Right-of-use lease assets28,286  30,635 
Long-term unbilled receivables and contract assets22,225  17,133 
Other assets16,753  20,789 
Total assets$1,275,487  $1,041,782 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$70,713  $70,899 
Current portion of long-term debt, net23,886  18,242 
Short-term operating lease liabilities7,269  7,015 
Short-term deferred revenue169,740  166,387 
Total current liabilities271,608  262,543 
Long-term debt, net247,375  364,260 
Convertible senior notes, net291,283   
Long-term operating lease liabilities24,010  26,966 
Long-term deferred revenue33,280  26,908 
Other long-term liabilities11,158  15,092 
Shareholders’ equity:   
Common stock and additional paid-in capital343,677  306,244 
Retained earnings53,096  39,769 
Total shareholders’ equity396,773  346,013 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,275,487  $1,041,782 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)  

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)August 31,
2021		 August 31,
2020		 August 31,
2021		 August 31,
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income$30,976  $23,977  $63,494  $62,061 
Depreciation and amortization16,383  7,480  43,074  22,721 
Stock-based compensation6,839  5,685  21,985  17,359 
Other non-cash adjustments1,009  655  4,132  8,311 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities(19,983) (6,685) 1,917  (8,367)
Net cash flows from operating activities35,224  31,112  134,602  102,085 
Capital expenditures(625) (1,662) (2,741) (3,419)
Issuances of common stock, net of repurchases2,947  1,719  (25,753) (10,973)
Dividend payments to shareholders(7,755) (7,452) (23,372) (22,358)
Payments of principal on long-term debt(5,644) (3,763) (111,669) (7,525)
Proceeds from issuance of Notes, net of issuance costs    349,196   
Purchase of capped calls    (43,056)  
Other(3,130) 6,520  475  (1,376)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments21,017  26,474  277,682  56,434 
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, beginning of period362,660  203,645  105,995  173,685 
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, end of period$383,677  $230,119  $383,677  $230,119 



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - THIRD QUARTER
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended % Change
(In thousands, except per share data)August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Non-GAAP
Adjusted revenue:         
GAAP revenue$147,417    $109,699     
Acquisition-related revenue(1)5,180    1,183     
Non-GAAP revenue$152,597  100% $110,882  100% 38%
          
Adjusted income from operations:         
GAAP income from operations$46,046  31% $33,193  30%  
Amortization of acquired intangibles11,577  8% 5,840  5%  
Restructuring expenses and other40  % 91  %  
Stock-based compensation6,839  4% 5,685  5%  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses6,661  4% 2,308  2%  
Non-GAAP income from operations$71,163  47% $47,117  42% 51%
          
Adjusted net income:         
GAAP net income$30,976  21% $23,977  22%  
Amortization of acquired intangibles11,577  8% 5,840  5%  
Restructuring expenses and other40  % 91  %  
Stock-based compensation6,839  3% 5,685  5%  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses6,661  4% 2,308  2%  
Amortization of discount on notes2,868  2%   %  
Provision for income taxes(6,384) (4)% (2,296) (2)%  
Non-GAAP net income$52,577  34  $35,605  32% 48%
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:         
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.70    $0.53     
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.26    0.12     
Stock-based compensation0.15    0.13     
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses0.15    0.05     
Amortization of discount on notes0.06         
Provision for income taxes(0.14)   (0.05)    
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.18    $0.78    51%
          
Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted44,502    45,364    (2)%
          
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES - YEAR TO DATE
(Unaudited)

 Nine Months Ended % Change
(In thousands, except per share data)August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Non-GAAP
Adjusted revenue:         
GAAP revenue$391,185    $319,765     
Acquisition-related revenue(1)22,394    7,384     
Non-GAAP revenue$413,579  100% $327,149  100% 26%
          
Adjusted income from operations:         
GAAP income from operations$95,744  24% $89,214  28%  
Amortization of acquired intangibles33,555  8% 17,458  5%  
Restructuring expenses and other1,133  % 1,826  %  
Stock-based compensation21,985  5% 17,359  5%  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses25,115  6% 8,823  3%  
Non-GAAP income from operations$177,532  43% $134,680  41% 32%
          
Adjusted net income:         
GAAP net income$63,494  16% $62,061  19%  
Amortization of acquired intangibles33,555  8% 17,458  5%  
Restructuring expenses and other1,133  % 1,826  %  
Stock-based compensation21,985  5% 17,359  5%  
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses25,115  6% 8,823  3%  
Amortization of discount on notes4,348  1%   %  
Provision for income taxes(18,036) (4)% (8,563) (2)%  
Non-GAAP net income$131,594  32% $98,964  30% 33%
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share:         
GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.43    $1.37     
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.75    0.38     
Restructuring expenses and other0.03    0.04     
Stock-based compensation0.48    0.39     
Acquisition-related revenue(1) and expenses0.56    0.19     
Amortization of discount on notes0.10         
Provision for income taxes(0.40)   (0.19)    
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$2.95    $2.18    35%
          
Non-GAAP weighted avg shares outstanding - diluted44,542    45,382    (2)%
          
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities.



OTHER NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)

Quarter to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow     
      
(In thousands)Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change
Cash flows from operations$35,224   $31,112   13%
Purchases of property and equipment(625) (1,662) (62)%
Free cash flow34,599   29,450   17%
Add back: restructuring payments423   651   (35)%
Adjusted free cash flow$35,022   $30,101   16%


Year to Date Adjusted Free Cash Flow     
      
(In thousands)Q3 2021 Q3 2020 % Change
Cash flows from operations$134,602  $102,085  32%
Purchases of property and equipment(2,741) (3,419) (20)%
Free cash flow131,861  98,666  34%
Add back: restructuring payments5,087  3,131  62%
Adjusted free cash flow$136,948  $101,797  35%



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Revenue Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ending
 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021
(In millions)  Low % Change High % Change
GAAP revenue$442.1  $520.4  18% $524.4  19%
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)14.1  27.6  96% 27.6  96%
Non-GAAP revenue$456.2  $548.0  20% $552.0  21%
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch, Chef, and Kemp.


Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Non-GAAP Operating Margin Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions)Low High
GAAP income from operations$108.9  $110.0 
GAAP operating margins21% 21%
Acquisition-related revenue27.6  27.6 
Acquisition-related expense3.4  3.4 
Restructuring expense4.8  4.8 
Stock-based compensation28.9  28.9 
Amortization of acquired intangibles46.9  46.9 
Total adjustments(2)111.6  111.6 
Non-GAAP income from operations$220.5  $221.6 
Non-GAAP operating margin40% 40%
(2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef and Kemp and restructuring expenses. The final amounts will not be available until the Company’s internal procedures and reviews are completed.


Fiscal Year 2021 Updated Non-GAAP Earnings per Share and Effective Tax Rate Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions, except per share data)Low High
GAAP net income$69.7  $70.6 
Adjustments (from previous table)111.6  111.6 
Amortization of discount on notes7.2  7.2 
Income tax adjustment(3)(24.4) (24.3)
Non-GAAP net income$164.1  $165.1 
    
GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.56  $1.58 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$3.68  $3.70 
    
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding44.6  44.6 
    
(3)Tax adjustment is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 21% for Low and 20% for High, calculated as follows:
Non-GAAP income from operations$220.5  $221.6 
Other (expense) income(14.0) (14.0)
Non-GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes206.5  207.6 
Non-GAAP net income164.1  165.1 
Tax provision$42.4  $42.5 
Non-GAAP tax rate21% 20%



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)

Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance
 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021
(In millions)Low High
Cash flows from operations (GAAP)$168  $172 
Purchases of property and equipment(5) (5)
Add back: restructuring payments5  5 
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)$168  $172 



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR Q4 2021 GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)

Q4 2021 Revenue Guidance
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ending
 November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021
(In millions)  Low % Change High % Change
GAAP revenue$122.4  $129.2  6% $133.2  9%
Acquisition-related adjustments - revenue(1)6.7  5.2  (22)% 5.2  (22)%
Non-GAAP revenue$129.1  $134.4  4% $138.4  7%
(1)Acquisition-related revenue constitutes revenue reflected as pre-acquisition deferred revenue that would otherwise have been recognized but for the purchase accounting treatment of acquisitions. Since GAAP accounting requires the elimination of this revenue, GAAP results alone do not fully capture all of our economic activities. Acquisition-related revenue adjustments relate to Ipswitch, Chef, and Kemp.


Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share Guidance
 Three Months Ending November 30, 2021
 Low High
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.13  $0.15 
Acquisition-related revenue0.12  0.12 
Acquisition-related expense0.02  0.02 
Restructuring expense0.08  0.08 
Stock-based compensation0.15  0.15 
Amortization of acquired intangibles0.30  0.30 
Total adjustments(2)0.67  0.67 
Amortization of discount on notes0.06  0.06 
Income tax adjustment(0.13) (0.13)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.73  $0.75 
(2)Total adjustments include preliminary estimates relating to the valuation of intangible assets acquired from Chef and Kemp. The final amounts will not be available until the Company’s internal procedures and reviews are completed.