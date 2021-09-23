Holiday at Home This Summer With DreamCourts Backyard Basketball Courts

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the arrival of spring and the promise of warmer weather, now is the time many people start planning summer holidays. With international travel off the table, lockdowns prevailing and most state borders currently closed, this year many people may be forced to holiday at home.

According to the market leader in custom high-performance outdoor courts, DreamCourts, staying home doesn't have to mean missing out on fun. With a DreamCourts home sports court, there are so many possibilities from basketball, tennis and soccer to obstacle courses and mini skate parks, there is the potential for so many activities on the quick-drying, shock-absorbent surface.

As DreamCourts points out, it's often the simple things that create the best memories. A home basketball court encourages the family to get outside and get active, away from the screens that many people have become addicted to during the pandemic.

In addition to a backyard sports court, there are plenty of other ways to make a holiday at home more enticing, including comfortable outdoor furniture, alfresco dining and having a 'happy hour'. As DreamCourts points out, it's important to set ground rules for a staycation including deciding when the holiday begins and ends, turning off technology and switching on the out-of-office on work emails.

The official outdoor court partner of the NBL, DreamCourts was founded by basketball enthusiasts, with quality and passion front of mind. With a variety of courts available including basketball courts, tennis courts, netball courts and multi courts for other hard-surfaced sports, DreamCourts has everything needed to turn the backyard into a professional sporting zone.

Each DreamCourts sports court is built out of premium grade, interlocking sports tiles and can be built to any custom size or space. For the ultimate court design, DreamHoops pro style basketball rings are also available. The adjustable basketball hoops are suitable for all ages and skill levels and can be adjusted from 5.5 feet to 10 feet. Plus, the DreamHoops in ground basketball system is capable of withstanding the force of dunking, making backyard tournaments even more fun for the family.

To find out more about installing a pro home court, contact DreamCourts directly.

EMAIL ADDRESS - enquiries@dreamcourts.com.au

PHONE NUMBER - 1300 234 738

Related Images











Image 1: DreamCourts





DreamCourts









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment