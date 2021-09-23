INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Yalla Group Limited (YALA), SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT), and Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of stockholders of Yalla Group Limited, SelectQuote, Inc., and Sesen Bio, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA)

Class Period: September 30, 2020 to August 9, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Yalla and its Chief Executive Officer made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and financial metrics. Specifically, Defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements regarding, and/or failed to disclose that the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For additional information on the Yalla lawsuit please visit this website.

SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT)

Class Period: February 8, 2021 to May 11, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that SelectQuote’s 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the SelectQuote lawsuit please visit this website.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (“Sesen Bio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SESN)

Class Period: December 21, 2020 to August 17, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sesen Bio’s clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as major; (2) that three of Sesen Bio’s clinical investigators were found guilty of serious noncompliance, including back-dating data; (3) that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the BLA for Vicineum; (4) that Sesen Bio’s clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Sesen Bio lawsuits please visit this website.

About Kirby McInerney LLP:

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

(212) 371-6600

investigations@kmllp.com

www.kmllp.com