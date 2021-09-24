Muslin Swaddle Blankets – Organic Baby Blankets Soft Luxury Collection Launched

Kowloon, Hong Kong, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Malabar Baby’s latest additions to the range of baby products are made of organic cotton, or a cotton and bamboo blend, for softness and breathability.

More details can be found at https://www.malabarbaby.com/collections/swaddles-blankets

The newly created product line provides parents with light, comfortable options for newborns, made entirely of natural fabrics that are delicate and soft enough for babies’ skin.

Malabar Baby consists of a group of designers from around the globe, all of whom have an original perspective, with diverse techniques and styles. Many of the quilts and blankets from the company take inspiration from ethnic patterns, culture, nature and architecture local to the designers in Mumbai, Hong Kong and USA amongst others.

Their products are made using the best organic muslin, manufactured from eco-conscious, pesticide-free raw materials that take years to source. Just as much thought and work go into the patterns and designs on each piece of fabric, too. Their dedicated team carefully block print each piece, laboring to layer colors to create a piece that’s entirely unique, every time.

The company takes great pride in providing baby blankets, swaddles, and more, that are not only friendly to newborn skin, but also sustainable. Malabar Baby supports water recycling practices, sustainable production methods, and good working conditions for all their staff, treating each one as the valuable individual they are. Collaborating with women-owned factories, the company insists upon fair wages and job security for their employees.

Despite the work that goes into each piece, Malabar Baby ensures that even their most premium products are affordable to all, offering organic muslin swaddles from $18 each.

With the latest announcement, Malabar Baby continues to invest in offering sustainable, quality baby products for customers to purchase online.

“From the drawing board to your nursery, all of our bedding is meticulously designed,” said a company spokesperson. “Every baby quilt takes 7 days of dedicated hands-on attention to detail. But we are just as passionate about giving back, and support Mother’s Choice – a local charity in Hong Kong serving children without families – whose vision it is to see every child in a loving family.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.malabarbaby.com



Website: https://www.malabarbaby.com



