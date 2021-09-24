Merrithew™ sets sights on Germany, the largest fitness market in Europe(1)

English German

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing more than 30+ years of innovation, research, and expertise in fitness education and equipment, Merrithew™ announced a significant expansion in Europe today to cater to the growing demand for high-quality Pilates and mind-body movement offerings.



Since 1988, Merrithew has trained more than 60,000 instructors worldwide, created several education programs, including STOTT PILATES® , based on the latest exercise science research and fitness best practices, and developed cutting-edge Pilates equipment, including Reformers and Stability Chairs ™, used by fitness professionals, elite athletes and rehab specialists around the world.

German consumers can expect faster shipping on new equipment and spare parts with the opening of its European distribution center, more competitive pricing with no importation tax, a Euro price list , and German equipment catalog , and an improved customer service experience with a dedicated German sales team.

With a growing community of education partners and STOTT PILATES Certified Instructors in key German cities, and now with direct access to Merrithew equipment, the company can better serve fitness enthusiasts, professionals, studio owners, hotels, spas and sports facilities with its full suite of products and education offerings.

“With 11.7 million members, Germany is the largest fitness market in Europe in terms of membership and is tied with the U.K. in terms of annual revenues of 5.5 billion2. The pandemic placed greater emphasis on the importance of mind-body movement. We’ve seen a surge in demand from fitness professionals, boutique studio owners, consumers, and health care professionals wanting to add this offering to their businesses,” said Merrithew President and CEO Lindsay G. Merrithew.

“We’re excited to introduce more people in Germany to Merrithew’s high-quality Pilates and mind-body equipment and world-class education. We know German fitness enthusiasts and professionals share our passion for craftsmanship, innovation and quality. We look forward to supporting the growth and success of the mind-body community in Germany for years to come.”

For first access to information about Merrithew equipment and services in Germany, register here.

To find Merrithew education and instructor training near you, click here.

About Merrithew™

Merrithew™ is the global leader in mind-body education and equipment. Founded in 1988, the company has trained more than 60,000 instructors and partners worldwide, developed innovative education programs— STOTT PILATES® , ZEN•GA®, Total Barre® , Halo® Training , Merrithew Fascial Movement and CORE™ Athletic Conditioning and Performance Training™ — and produced an extensive line of professional and at-home equipment and accessories for personal and professional use. In 2020, Merrithew launched Merrithew Connect™ , a digital streaming platform featuring new and signature Pilates, fitness, and mind-body workouts and training.

