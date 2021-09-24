PGS Awarded Contract Offshore Suriname

September 24, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS has secured a 3D acquisition contract by ExxonMobil for work offshore Suriname. Ramform Tethys is scheduled to commence acquisition during Q4 2021, and it is planned to complete in Q1 2022.



“We are very pleased with this contract award by ExxonMobil. We are increasingly familiar with Caribbean waters and have proven the productivity advantage of our Ramform Titan-class acquisition platform and superior data quality provided by our multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology in this prolific exploration area,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

FOR DETAILS PGS, CONTACT: Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35



PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates world-wide. The Company supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage. PGS’ headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information about PGS visit www.pgs.com.

