Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 000 shares during the period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 731 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period
from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 September 2021
|4 800
|38.88
|39.14
|38.60
|186 624
|17 September 2021
|10 400
|38.39
|38.92
|37.68
|399 256
|20 September 2021
|11 400
|36.74
|37.46
|36.06
|418 836
|21 September 2021
|4 400
|36.00
|36.28
|35.40
|158 400
|22 September 2021
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|31 000
|-
|-
|-
|1 163 116
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 September 2021
|4 100
|39.16
|39.28
|39.02
|160 556
|17 September 2021
|5 831
|38.97
|39.26
|38.76
|227 234
|20 September 2021
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21 September 2021
|200
|36.50
|36.50
|36.50
|7 300
|22 September 2021
|3 600
|36.23
|36.50
|36.04
|130 428
|Total
|13 731
|-
|-
|-
|525 518
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 96 769 shares. On 22 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 248 229 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.37 % of all outstanding shares).
