Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 000 shares during the period from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 731 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period
from 16 September 2021 to 22 September 2021:

 Purchase of shares 
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 September 20214 80038.8839.1438.60186 624
17 September 202110 40038.3938.9237.68399 256
20 September 202111 40036.7437.4636.06418 836
21 September 20214 40036.0036.2835.40158 400
22 September 202100000
Total31 000---1 163 116


 

Sale of shares

 
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 September 20214 10039.1639.2839.02160 556
17 September 20215 83138.9739.2638.76227 234
20 September 202100000
21 September 202120036.5036.5036.507 300
22 September 20213 60036.2336.5036.04130 428
Total13 731---525 518

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 96 769 shares. On 22 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 248 229 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.37 % of all outstanding shares).


 

Attachment


Attachments

p210924E – Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement