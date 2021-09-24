WEIartCollections.art Debuts Its Exclusive NFT CryptoArt Series at $238,000,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now available at OpenSea.io, WEI Art Collections now introduces their unique NFT crypto-art commemoratives combining animated digital art with a dramatic 4 ft. by 8 ft. mounted dominant physical image. The WeiArtCollections.art NFTs are featured at https://opensea.io/collection/weiartcollections-art.



About WEI Art Collections

WEI Art Collections has carved a niche for creating the finest, most extraordinary abstract, contemporary, and crypto art. With a team of talented and well-respected artists from different parts of the world, representing numerous cultural, ethnic, and racially diverse creative talent, the platform has provided art collectors as well as corporate and technology leaders with an opportunity to acquire exclusive works of art from the WEI Art Collections series. The WEI Art Collections Innovation Series is specifically put together for crypto-currency whales, art buyers, and advocates of the blockchain technology. The series also has its obvious appeal to professionals in the financial sector.

Media Contact

