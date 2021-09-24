Mippy Labs Will Launch a New Platform for the NFT Art Marketplace

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFT art marketplace BISKET (owned by 'Mippy Labs'), where we can trade high-quality works of selected artists, is spurring the improvement of the platform's perfection ahead of its launch on October 1st. NFT (Non-Fungible Token), which has recently received great attention in the digital market, is a token that can prove ownership of various digital assets and has been growing explosively since last year.



Since BISKET is headquartered in the UK, it is targeting all over the world, including Korea, the US, UK, Japan, and China. They actively distribute valuable NFT works, focus on increasing the popularity of digital art, which is drawing attention in the art market, and show that they want to publicize that there are beautiful art works as a tool using blockchain to more people.

The advantage that differentiates it from other NFT marketplace is that it does not require a Metamask and can be purchased with a credit card, so it is easy to trade and is easily accessible to the general public. In addition, the fact that fine art works certified through the gallery can also be traded seems to be good news for enthusiasts with deep knowledge in art.

The digital market, which occupies a large part of people's daily lives, as well as the future assets of NFT, is growing. In this situation, BISKET is concentrating on becoming a company that helps proven artists to trade a variety of reliable works and strives to improve the treatment of artists. In addition, BISKET announced that trading fees (gas fees) were free for all people who trade or mint works through the cryptocurrency Ethereum for the month of October right after the opening.

BISKET, which will be launched on October 1 and is about to start operating in earnest, announced that it plans to provide convenient and efficient services to artists, art lovers, and anyone who wants to make money through arttech.

Media Contact

Company: Mippy Labs

Telephone: +82 01098374179

Email: hchoi@bisket.art

Website: https://bisket.art/

SOURCE: Mippy Labs