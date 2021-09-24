AirWire Launches The First NFT Camera Integrated into A Full Marketplace backed by Music Ambassador Tobe Nwigwe

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) AirWire officially launched the NFT Camera App with a Double Wallet and an integrated NFT Marketplace.

Ken DiCross, AirWire CEO/Founder stated, “We’ve developed a full and complete suite around NFTs. It’s as simple as take a picture, mint it in 15 seconds, and sell or keep it private. We took down the barrier to entry and fixed many of the problems that other NFT marketplaces are experiencing.”

Tobe Nwigwe, the famous independent rap artist and actor has also partnered with Airwire on the heels of launching his MONUMINTAL Tour. With his over 1.3 million followers on Instagram and millions of views on Youtube, Tobe is one of the most prolific artists in the world. #gettwistedsundays #FYEFYE

In 2019, Nwigwe performed on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series quickly growing millions of views and wide acclaim. His music has garnered a lot of attention, including First Lady Michelle Obama, who put his song "I'm Dope" on her workout playlist. In 2020, Nwigwe went viral on digital platforms for his song "I Need You To (Breonna Taylor)". He performed his songs "Try Jesus" and "Eat" at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards. "Try Jesus" reached No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales chart. Currently, fellow hometown icon Beyoncé is featuring Nwigwe prominently on billboards, commercials and in-store placements nationally for her Adidas x IVY PARK Rodeo collection campaign. In 2022, Tobe will make his silver screen debut joining the cast of the beloved saga, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts".The Airwire app is available in the following formats:

Visit the Web-Based Version at Airwire.io

Download at the Google Play Store

FEATURES

NFT Camera: A first-to-market app that is light years ahead of current offerings.

Marketplace: An easy-to-access marketplace to buy, sell, and trade NFTs.

Easy to Use: No coding or blockchain knowledge required, just a few clicks!

Interoperable: The ability to move your NFT to whichever platform you choose.

Low cost: No high gas fees here, mint your NFTs for no cost!

NFT Minting in Two Clicks

AirWire allows users to quickly and easily capture and secure their most valuable moments forever with AirWire’s NFT Camera. Whether it’s profile pictures, nature shots, private moments, or personal identification, all have access via AirWire’s decentralized NFT Media Storage. Users are able to enhance their assets with editing tools and premium filters to create the perfect shot. It’s as easy as two clicks to mint the asset into an NFT. Airwire also provides a full Marketplace for new and advanced users alike to monetize their valuable NFTs.

Low to No Fees to Mint

The first-to-market NFT Camera application features private NFT minting capabilities.. Consumers can use AirWire’s Level 2 chain to mint NFTs from their smartphone at reduced fees.

Interoperability

AirWire is focused on interoperability. Our Marketplace will house NFTs from all major chains. Marketplace competitors such as OpenSea and Rarible don't have the infrastructure to do this. AirWire built a horizontal scaling model that will allow us to absorb and handle every chain's collective volume. You can also trade NFTs cross-chain on a P2P level.

About AirWire

AirWire is a groundbreaking consumer platform powered by blockchain technology that enhances every day life transactions with next generation mechanisms and incentivization. The current trends of ownership of identity and content are not going away. In addition, users want multifaceted opportunities to monetize their identity and content at the price of their choosing in the marketplace. Our economy is being disrupted by the branding and corporation type structure of the individual. AirWire is capturing this trend by developing a suite of applications that will evolve the individual into a powerhouse of ingenuity and prosperity. For more information please visit AirWire.

