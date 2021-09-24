Luxury retailer Christofle selects GetFeedback by Momentive to bring in-store excellence online and elevate customer experience

PARIS, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Christofle, a luxury silverware and tableware company based in Paris, has chosen GetFeedback as its customer experience solution to improve the online experience for its clients.



While providing an impeccable in-store experience has always been a priority for Christofle, listening to customers on digital channels has become equally essential. As the brand saw an uptick in activity on its website during the pandemic, Christofle needed a way to understand customer preferences and take action to best address them. GetFeedback allows Christofle to identify and resolve friction points to enhance the overall customer experience. The solution’s agility, ease of implementation and ease of use will support Christofle as it seeks to build long-term brand advocates.

“We have always lived and breathed on the feedback from our stores. The acceleration of online sales made it necessary to start gathering customer feedback from our digital channels, too,” said Pierre Leurquin, Digital, Data & E-Commerce Director at Christofle. “GetFeedback is a barometer that allows us to assess, in real time, the quality of the customer experience we deliver, so we can improve and better serve our customers’ needs. For us, the tool is a real step forward in promoting a culture centered on the voice of the customer.”

