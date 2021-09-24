Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S receives notice of policy pay-out

Ress Life Investments

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 24 September 2021

Corporate Announcement 30/2021

Ress Life Investments A/S receives notice of policy pay-out

Ress Life Investments A/S has received a preliminary notice that one policy will pay out. In connection with its most recent announcement of Net Asset Value (NAV), Ress Life Investments A/S had valued the policy in question at a total of USD 3 176 174, and Ress Life Investments A/S expects that the pay-out will be a total of USD 10 399 975.

The pay-out of the policy in question is in isolation expected to result in a gain of NAV per outstanding share of 48.39 in USD, representing an increase of 2.30% relative to the NAV as of 31 August 2021.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.



Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27





Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.

Attachment