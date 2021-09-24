Global and China Industrial Robot Servo Motor Industry Report 2021: New Demand in China will Reach 393,200 Units in 2026

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global And China Industrial Robot Servo Motor Industry Report, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is predicted that the new demand for industrial robot servo motors in China will reach 393,200 units in 2026, showing a CAGR of 4.3% between 2020 and 2026.

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide in 2020 however has enabled all industries to note the value of industrial robots. In 2020, around 211,100 industrial robot servo motors were used in China, 13.3% more than in the previous year.

In future, as industrial automation becomes an effective way for medium and large companies to sustain rapid growth, industrial robots as the pearl of industrial automation will come to the front on the strength of small investment, quick returns and energy saving.

Automotive, steel, chemical and other sectors will push on with industrial restructuring with the implementation of the Made in China strategy, which will ease overheated investment and overcapacity in some sectors. The downstream demand is expected to maintain steady increase. The same is true for industrial robot servo motors.

In China, a large number of servo motor players are divided into three camps: Taiwanese and Japanese, European and American, and Chinese brands. The current mid- and high-end servo motor markets of China are monopolized by foreign companies, with the imported products sweeping over 70% of China's industrial robot servo motor market.

European and American brands such as Siemens, Schneider and Bosch Rexroth remain competitive in high-end equipment and production lines for their products feature high overload capacity, good dynamic response and high driver openness but with high price, large size and heavy weight.

Focusing on cost-effective, high reliability small and medium power products that better meet the needs of Chinese users, Japanese brands like Panasonic, Yaskawa, Mitsubishi and Sanyo have built a stable, loyal customer base, with a more than 50% share of China market. Taiwanese brands, typically Delta Electronics, with performance of products close to Japanese counterparts and prices ranging between Chinese and Japanese products, gain pace in low- and mid-end markets, commanding roughly 10% of China market.

Several Chinese brands already develop servo motors for robots to replace imported ones more quickly, despite lagging behind in servo motor technology that targets low- and mid-end markets. In current stage, Chinese companies are able to produce low- and mid-end highly cost-effective servo motors in quantities, satisfying demand for small and medium and economical products.

Examples include Inovance Technology, Estun Automation, INVT, Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control and GSK CNC Equipment, all which have mass-produced their servo driver and motor products.

Although they have yet to provide the full power range of system options just as Japanese brands, the first-echelon Chinese players such as Inovance Technology and Estun Automation have vigorously developed servo motors for robots, wining much more space in the domestic servo motor market.

Global and China Industrial Robot Servo Motor Industry Report, 2021-2026 highlights the following:

Industrial robot servo motor industry (definition, classification, industry chain, etc.);

Global and China industrial robot markets (size, regional structure, product mix, competitive pattern, etc.);

Global demand for industrial robot servo motors, pattern of companies, etc.;

China industrial robot servo system and servo motor market (size, demand, product mix, pattern of companies, etc.);

7 global industrial robot servo motor companies (operation, industrial robot servo motor business, and development in China);

10 Chinese industrial robot servo motor companies (operation, development strategy, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industrial Robot Servo Motor

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.3 Servo Motor VS Stepper Motor

1.4 Industrial Robot Servo System

1.4.1 Definition

1.4.2 Classification

1.4.3 Development History



2. Global and China Industrial Robot Industry

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Market Size

2.1.2 Market Structure

2.1.3 Competitive Landscape

2.2 China

2.2.1 Polices

2.2.2 Market Size

2.2.3 Market Structure

2.2.4 Development Potential

2.2.5 Competitive Landscape



3. Global Industrial Robot Servo Motor

3.1 Core Components of Industrial Robot

3.2 Servo Motor

3.2.1 Market Demand

3.2.2 Regional Structure

3.3 Industrial Robot Servo Motor

3.3.1 Market Size

3.3.2 Competitive Landscape



4. China Industrial Robot Servo Motor

4.1 Overview

4.2 Industrial Robot Servo System

4.3 Industrial Robot Servo Motor

4.3.1 Market Size

4.3.2 Product Mix

4.3.3 Competitive Landscape



5. Major Global Industrial Robot Servo Motor Manufacturers

5.1 Mitsubishi Electric

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Industrial Robot Servomotor Business

5.1.5 Development in China

5.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

5.3 Fuji Electric

5.4 FANUC

5.5 Lenze AG

5.6 Bosch Rexroth

5.7 ABB



6. Major Industrial Robot Servo Motor Manufacturers in China

6.1 Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd. (300124)

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Gross Margin

6.1.5 Industrial Robot Servo Motor Business

6.1.6 Development Prospects

6.2 SHENZHEN INVT ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

6.3 Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co., Ltd (HNC)

6.4 Estun Automation Co., Ltd.

6.5 CTB

6.6 Leadshine Technology Co., Ltd.

6.7 GSK CNC Equipment Co., Ltd. (GSK)

6.8 Beijing Hollsys Electric Tech. Co., Ltd.

6.9 Nanjing Suqiang Numerical Control M&E Co., Ltd.

6.10 Zhejiang Zhong Yuan Electric Co., Ltd. (ZYEC)



7. Conclusion and Prediction

