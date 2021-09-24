Half-year report

Octopus Apollo VCT Plc

Half-Yearly Results

24 September 2021

Octopus Apollo VCT plc, managed by Octopus Investments Limited, today announces its unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 July 2021.

These results were approved by the Board of Directors on 24 September 2021.

You may, in due course, view the Half-Yearly report in full at www.octopusinvestments.com. All other statutory information can also be found there.

Financial Headlines

Six months to

31 July 2021 Six months to

31 July 2020 Year to

31 January 2021 Net assets (£’000s) 225,544 141,330 168,237 Return on ordinary activities after tax (£’000s) 12,790 1,891 19,767 Net asset value per share (‘NAV’) 51.0 46.1 49.2 Cumulative dividends paid since launch (p per share) 77.7 74.1 76.4 NAV plus cumulative dividends paid (p) 128.7 120.2 125.6 Total return %* 6.3 0.9 12.7 Ordinary dividend paid in period (p) 1.3 - 2.3 Ordinary dividend declared in the period (p) ** 1.3 1.2 2.5 Special dividend declared in the period (p) ** 3.1 - -

*Total return is calculated as (movement in NAV + dividends paid in the period) divided by the NAV at the beginning of the period.

**The interim dividend of 1.3p and special dividend of 3.1p will be paid on 14 January 2022 to shareholders on the register at 31 December 2021.

Chair’s Statement

I am pleased to present the half-yearly report of Octopus Apollo VCT for the six months ended 31 July 2021. The NAV Total Return increased by 6.3% during the six months. In keeping with the regular dividend policy, your Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.3p which will be paid to shareholders on 14 January 2022. Additionally, following a number of recent profitable disposals, your Board is declaring a special dividend of 3.1p which will be paid at the same time as the interim dividend.

In the six months to 31 July 2021 the VCT has had another successful period, showing strong value creation driven by growth in the majority of the Company’s investment portfolio. This is particularly pleasing against the ongoing backdrop of the pandemic and the inherent uncertainty and disruption that continued throughout the period. The portfolio has continued to show resilience, benefitting from its high exposure to the technology sector, and this has led to the 6.3% increase in NAV Total Return.

In the six-month period, the Company invested £6.8 million in two new investments and £2.6 million of follow-on capital into two existing investee companies to fund their growth plans. The Company has also disposed of several investments across the older, legacy portfolio as well as making successful exits of more recently acquired assets, generating total proceeds of £33.4 million.

Since the reporting date, the Company has invested £13.3 million in two new investments and £3 million in a follow-on investment. I remain optimistic for the future given the composition of the portfolio and recent performance.

Murray Steele

Chair

24 September 2021

Interim Management Report

Performance

In the six months under review, the NAV Total Return has increased by 6.3%. This performance is attributable to positive fair value movements across the majority of the investments in the portfolio but, in particular, continued strong contribution from the newer technology-focused investments, which now make up most of the portfolio.

The value of the portfolio has increased by £16.7 million, excluding additions. The largest contributors were Perfect Ward Limited (£3.4 million valuation increase), Sova Assessment Limited (£2.1 million valuation increase) and Dyscova Limited (£2.0 million valuation increase), supported by positive contributions from other investments across all parts of the portfolio.

Portfolio Activity

During the period £6.8 million was invested into two new investments:

• Perfect Ward Limited: £4.0 million - a digital quality inspection platform designed to drive improvements in quality and care across clinical environments.

• Zapnito Limited £2.8 million – an expert community management SaaS platform, which provides business to business customers with the ability to deliver knowledge, expert content and active forums within online community networks.

During the period £2.6 million was invested into two follow-on investments, the majority of which was into:

• N2JB Limited (trading as Natterbox): £2.5 million – a provider of business to business cloud telephony services that are uniquely integrated into Customer Resource Management (“CRM”) software platforms.

Since the reporting date, the Company has invested £13.3 million in two new investments and £3 million in a follow-on investment. There has also been one partial disposal generating £0.3 million of proceeds.

Transactions with Manager

Details of amounts paid to the Manager are disclosed in note 7 to the financial statements.

Share Buybacks

The Company has continued to buy back shares as required. In the six months to July 2021, the Company bought back 12,617,575 Ordinary shares for total consideration of £6 million.

Dividend and Dividend Policy

It is the Board’s policy to maintain a regular dividend flow where possible in order to take advantage of the tax-free distributions a VCT is able to provide.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.3p per Ordinary share in respect of the period ended 31 July 2021. The dividend will be payable on 14 January 2022 to Ordinary shareholders on the register at 31 December 2021. In addition, following some profitable disposals of holdings, your Board is declaring a special dividend of 3.1p which will be paid at the same time as the interim dividend.

VCT Qualifying Status

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP provides the Board and Investment Manager with advice concerning ongoing compliance with Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (‘HMRC’) rules and regulations concerning VCTs. The Board has been advised that the Company is in compliance with the conditions set by HMRC for maintaining approval as a VCT.

A key requirement is to ensure that at least 80% of the assets of the fund are in VCT qualifying investments. As at 31 July 2021, 92.9% of the portfolio, as measured by HMRC rules, was invested in VCT qualifying investments.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties are described in detail within the strategic report in the Company’s annual report for the year ended 31 January 2021.

Summary and Future Prospects

The economic environment continues to be somewhat uncertain in the UK, even as we emerge from what is hoped will be the worst of the pandemic and as recovery continues. To date the impact on the portfolio has been very limited, noting the Investment Manager’s focus on technology investments which have demonstrated they are more resilient to the lockdown and other measures which were imposed. Indeed, the technology sector as a whole has seen a number of benefits, as companies increase adoption of software in response to the societal and logistical challenges posed by the pandemic. The investment team remains highly vigilant in case of any future economic deterioration, including a strong focus on the safety and robustness of the companies invested in and, indeed, their employees. However, we believe that the portfolio is well-positioned, and we remain confident of adding new and exciting investments to the portfolio in the coming months and years.

Richard Court

Octopus Investments Limited

24 September 2021

Investment Portfolio

Top 10 Investments Sector Investment cost as at 31 July 2021 £’000 Total movement in fair value to 31 July 2021

£’000 Fair value as at 31 July 2021 £’000 Movement in fair value in period

£’000 % equity held by Apollo VCT Fixed asset investments Natterbox (N2JB Limited) Technology 15,490 8,762 24,252 491 9.0 Ubisecure Holdings Limited Technology 5,575 5,833 11,408 1,412 30.0 Veeqo Limited Technology 4,350 5,860 10,210 661 19.7 Anglo European Group Limited Manufacturing 5,000 3,167 8,167 893 26.7 Perfect Ward Limited Technology 4,000 3,423 7,423 3,423 17.5 One Team Logic Limited Technology 3,700 3,714 7,414 1,382 15.5 Countrywide Healthcare Services Holdings Limited Healthcare 2,675 4,603 7,278 (962) 20.7 Hasgrove Limited Business Services 322 6,496 6,818 1,364 5.4 Sova Assessment Limited Technology 3,000 3,701 6,701 2,142 20.1 Ryte GmbH Technology 4,547 1,427 5,974 442 15.2 Other Various 39,273 3,160 42,433 5,482 Total investments 87,932 50,146 138,078 16,730 Current asset investments 21,864 Cash at bank 68,407 Debtors less creditors (2,805) Total net assets 225,544

Investment Portfolio at Cost

Investments Sector Investment cost as at 31 July 2021 £’000 Amount invested in the six months ending 31 July 2021

£’000 Natterbox (N2JB Limited) Technology 15,490 2,500 Ubisecure Holdings Limited Technology 5,575 - Anglo European Group Limited Manufacturing 5,000 - Fuse Universal Limited Technology 5,000 - Dyscova Limited Healthcare 4,700 - Rotolight Group Limited Consumer Goods 4,600 - Ryte GmbH Technology 4,547 - Veeqo Limited Technology 4,350 - Perfect Ward Limited Technology 4,000 4,000 Triumph Holdings Limited Technology 3,800 - One Team Logic Limited Technology 3,700 - Sova Assessment Limited Technology 3,000 - Fiscaltec Group Limited Technology 3,000 - Zapnito Limited Technology 2,750 2,750 Countrywide Healthcare Services Holdings Limited Healthcare 2,675 - Oxifree Group Holding Limited Manufacturing 2,279 - Superior Heat Limited Energy 1,961 - Artesian Solutions Limited Technology 1,805 - Secret Escapes Limited Hospitality 1,181 - Luther Pendragon Limited Business Services 1,140 - Behaviometrics AB Technology 847 - Eve Sleep plc Consumer Goods 832 - Trafi Limited Technology 712 - EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc Healthcare 678 - Origami Energy Limited Energy 674 39 CurrencyFair Limited Financial Services 657 - Vertu Motors plc Retail 639 - Ergomed plc Biotech/Pharma 557 - Segura Systems Limited Technology 393 - Ecrebo Limited Technology 366 - Hasgrove Limited Business Services 322 - Nektan plc Technology 276 - Augean plc Business Services 158 - Renalytix AI plc Healthcare 139 - Trellus Health Limited Healthcare 62 - British Country Inns plc Hospitality 44 - Verici DX Limited Healthcare 23 - Total 87,932 9,289

Directors’ Responsibilities Statement

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

• the half-yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 104 “Interim Financial Reporting” issued by the Financial Reporting Council;

• the half-yearly financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the Company;

• the half-yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being:

• an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements;

• a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

• a description of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year, that may have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

On behalf of the Board

Murray Steele

Chairman

24 September 2021

Income Statement

Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months to 31 July 2021 Six months to 31 July 2020 Year to 31 January 2021 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Revenue

£’000 Capital

£’000 Total

£’000 Realised gain on disposal of fixed asset investments – 1,571 1,571 – – – – 946 946 Realised gain on disposal of current asset investments – – – _ – – _ (3) (3) Change in fair value of fixed asset investments – 16,729 16,729 – 3,306 3,306 – 25,857 25,857 Change in fair value of current asset investments – 208 208 – 9 9 – 10 10 Investment income 1,272 85 1,357 1,580 – 1,580 2,063 – 2,603 Investment management fees (see note 7) (572) (5,166) (5,738) (313) (1,307) (1,620) (653) (6,885) (7,538) Other expenses (1,337) – (1,337) (1,384) – (1,384) (1,568) – (1,568) Profit before tax (637) 13,427 12,790 (117) 2,008 1,891 (158) 19,925 19,767 Tax – – – – – – – – – Profit after tax (637) 13,427 12,790 (117) 2,008 1,891 (158) 19,925 19,767 Earnings per share – basic and diluted (0.2)p 3.4p 3.2p 0.0p 0.6p 0.6p (0.1)p 6.5p 6.4p

• The ‘Total’ column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company; the supplementary revenue return and capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

• All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

• The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the income statement.

• The accompanying notes are an integral part of the half-yearly report.

Balance Sheet

Unaudited

As at 31 July 2021 Unaudited

As at 31 July 2020 Audited

As at 31 January 2021 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed asset investments 138,078 110,490 143,832 Current assets: Investments 21,864 25,659 16,657 Debtors 2,276 2,881 2,335 Cash at bank 68,407 3,656 14,680 92,547 32,196 33,672 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (5,081) (1,356) (9,267) Net current assets 87,466 30,840 24,405 Net assets 225,544 141,330 168,237 Share capital 44,224 30,637 34,206 Share premium 90,150 77,822 45,141 Special distributable reserve 40,625 15,060 52,397 Capital redemption reserve 7,577 5,509 6,315 Capital reserve realised (9,009) 4,407 (9,046) Capital reserve unrealised 52,772 8,012 39,382 Revenue reserve (795) (117) (158) Total equity shareholders’ funds 225,544 141,330 168,237 Net asset value per share 51.0p 46.1p 49.2p

The statements were approved by the Directors and authorised for issue on 24 September 2021 and are signed on their behalf by:

Murray Steele

Chairman

Company Number: 05840377

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share capital

£’000 Share premium

£’000 Special distributable reserves

£’000 Capital redemption reserve

£’000 Capital reserve realised

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 February 2021 34,206 45,141 52,397 6,315 (9,046) 39,382 (158) 168,237 Total comprehensive income for the period: – – – – (3,510) 16,937 (637) 12,790 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (1,262) – (6,046) 1,262 – – – (6,046) Issue of shares 11,280 46,768 – – – – – 58,048 Share issue cost - (1,759) - - - - - (1,759) Dividends paid – – (5,726) – – – – (5,726) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 10,018 45,009 (11,772) 1,262 – – – 44,517 Other movements: Prior period holding gains now realised – – – – 3,547 (3,547) - – Total other movements – – – – 3,547 (3,547) - – As at 31 July 2021 44,224 90,150 40,625 7,577 (9,009) 52,772 (795) 225,544 Share Capital

£’000 Share Premium

£’000 Special distributable reserves

£’000 Capital Redemption Reserve

£’000 Capital reserve realised

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 February 2020 28,994 70,947 16,975 5,046 5,714 4,697 – 132,373 Total comprehensive income for the period: – – – – (1,307) 3,315 (117) 1,891 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (464) – (1,915) 463 – – – (1,916) Issue of shares 2,107 7,175 – – – – – 9,282 Share issue cost - (300) - - - - - (300) Dividends paid – – – – – – – – Total contributions by and distributions to owners 1,643 6,875 (1,915) 463 – – – 7,066 Other movements: Prior period holding losses now realised – – – – – – - – Total other movements – – – – – – - – As at 31 July 2020 30,637 77,822 15,060 5,509 4,407 8,012 (117) 141,330





Share Capital

£’000 Share Premium

£’000 Special distributable reserves

£’000 Capital Redemption Reserve

£’000 Capital reserve realised

£’000 Capital reserve unrealised

£’000 Revenue reserve

£’000 Total

£’000 As at 1 February 2020 28,994 70,947 16,975 5,046 5,714 4,697 – 132,373 Total comprehensive income for the year: – – – – (5,942) 25,867 (158) 19,767 Contributions by and distributions to owners: Repurchase and cancellation of own shares (1,269) – (5,414) 1,269 – – – (5,414) Issue of shares 6,481 23,070 – – – – – 29,551 Share issue cost – (569) – – – – – (569) Dividends paid – – (7,471) – – – – (7,471) Total contributions by and distributions to owners 5,212 22,501 (12,885) 1,269 – – – 16,097 Other movements: Prior year holding gains now realised – – – – 942 (942) – – Transfer between reserves – – – – (9,760) 9,760 – – Cancellation of share premium – (48,307) 48,307 – – – – – Total other movements – (48,307) 48,307 – (8,818) 8,818 – – As at 31 January 2021 34,206 45,141 52,397 6,315 (9,046) 39,382 (158) 168,237

Cash Flow Statement

Unaudited

Six months to

31 July 2021

£’000 Unaudited

Six months to

31 July 2020

£’000 Audited

Year to

31 January 2021

£’000 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit after tax 12,790 1,891 19,767 Adjustments for: Decrease/(increase) in debtors 60 (1,001) (353) (Decrease)/increase in creditors (1,126) (409) 4,343 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (1,571) - (946) Gain on revaluation of fixed asset investments (16,729) (3,306) (25,857) Gain on disposal of current assets - - 3 Gain on revaluation of current asset investments (208) (9) (10) Cash from operations (6,784) (2,834) (3,053) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of fixed asset investments (9,374) (2,650) (15,851) Purchase of current asset investments (5,000) (12,000) (12,000) Proceeds from sale of current asset investments - - 9,000 Proceeds from sale of fixed asset investments 33,429 - 3,356 Net cash flows from investing activities 19,055 (14,650) (15,495) (6,483) Cash flows from financing activities: Movement in applications account (3,061) (2,564) 495 Purchase of own shares (6,046) (1,915) (5,414) Proceeds from share issues 56,734 9,282 28,108 Cost from share issues (1,759) (300) (569) Dividends paid (Net of DRIS) (4,412) - (6,029) Net cash flows from financing activities 41,456 4,503 16,591 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 53,727 (12,981) (1,957) Opening cash and cash equivalents 14,680 16,637 16,637 13,203 Closing cash and cash equivalents 68,407 3,656 14,680

Notes to the Half-Yearly Report

1. Basis of preparation

The unaudited half-yearly report which covers the six months to 31 July 2021 has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council’s (FRC) Financial Reporting Standard 104 “Interim Financial Reporting” (March 2018) and the Statement of Recommended Practice for Investment Companies, re-issued by the Association of Investment Companies in February 2018.

The Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting. The Directors have not identified any material uncertainties to the Company’s ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis over a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the financial statements. In reaching this conclusion the Directors have had regard to the potential impact on the economy and the Company of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The principal accounting policies have remained unchanged from those set out in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report and Accounts.

2. Publication of non-statutory accounts

The unaudited half-yearly report for the six months ended 31 July 2021 does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of s.415 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative figures for the year ended 31 January 2021 have been extracted from the audited financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor’s report on those financial statements, in accordance with chapter 3 of part 16 of the Companies Act 2006, was unqualified. This half-yearly report has not been reviewed by the Company’s auditor.

3. Earnings per share

The earnings per share is based on 399,977,423 shares, being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period (31 January 2021: 308,643,164; 31 July 2020: 300,616,820).

There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and, therefore, no diluted earnings per share figures are relevant. The basic and diluted earnings per share are identical.

4. Net asset value per share

31 July 2021 31 July 2020 31 January 2021 Net assets (£) 225,544,000 141,330,000 168,237,000 Shares in Issue 442,236,991 306,367,852 342,057,670 Net asset value per share (p) 51.0 46.1 49.2

5. Dividends

The interim dividend of 1.3p and the special dividend of 3.1p per share will be paid on 14 January 2022, to those shareholders on the register on 31 December 2021.

6. Principal risks and uncertainties

The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are described in detail within the strategic report in the Company’s annual report for the year ended 31 January 2021.

The principal risks include loss of VCT status, investment risk, valuation risk, financial risk, economic risk, internal control risk, regulatory risk, cash flow risk, market risk liquidity risk and price risk. The Board has also considered emerging risks, including the Coronavirus pandemic, which the Board seeks to mitigate by setting policy and reviewing performance.

7. Related party transactions

Octopus acts as the investment manager of the Company. Under the management agreement, Octopus receives a fee of 2.0% per annum of the net assets of the Company for the investment management services.

The Company has incurred management fees of £2,288,000 during the period to 31 July 2021 (31 July 2020: £1,253,000; 31 January 2021: £2,612,000). Included in the £2,288,000, there is an amount of £324,000 which has arisen from a recalculation of historic management fees in accordance with the management agreement.

During the period the Company has also incurred performance fees of £3,449,000 (31 July 2020: £368,000; 31 January 2021: £4,926,000).

Octopus also provides administration and company secretarial services to the Company. Octopus receives a fee of 0.3% per annum of net assets of the Company for administration services and £20,000 per annum for company secretarial services.

The Company receives certain reductions in the management fee, including for investments in other Octopus managed funds, to ensure the Company is not double charged on these products. There were no rebates for the current period (31 July 2020: £57,000; 31 January 2021 £140,000).

8. Post balance sheet events

The Company invested a total of £13.3 million in two new investments and £3 million in a follow-on investment. The Company also received £0.3 million for the partial disposal of an investment.

9. Additional Information

An online version of this report will be available to view on the Investment Manager’s website at www.octopusinvestments.com.