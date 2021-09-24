New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sample Preparation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06152591/?utm_source=GNW





The global sample preparation market is expected to grow from $7.29 billion in 2020 to $8.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $10.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The sample preparation market consists of sales of sample preparation products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing sample preparation instruments, consumables, and kits.Sample preparation products refer to a set of solid/liquid handling procedures for extracting or enriching solutes from sample matrices and incorporating them into the final analyte solution.



Sample preparation is a technique that is used for converting biological and chemical products into a form that can be placed directly in analytical instruments for analysis.



The different types of products in sample preparation are sample preparation instruments, consumables, and sample preparation kits.Sample preparation instrument market includes extraction systems, workstations, automated evaporation systems, liquid handling instruments, and other sample preparation instruments.



It is used in proteomics, genomics, epigenomics, others and is implemented in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, molecular diagnostics, others.



North America was the largest region in the sample preparation market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Players in the sample preparation industry are increasingly developing automated sample preparation systems.An automated sample preparation system uses robotics to manage the number of liquids such as reagents, specimen samples to prepare the samples for analysis and testing.



These systems are integrated with software and spectrometric instruments for easy analysis of samples. For instance, in October 2020, PerkinElmer, Inc., a US-based company that enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare launched a fully automated liquid handling sample preparation and LC/MS/MS analysis workflow for testing pesticide residue in hemp and cannabis flower sample. In addition to cannabis-optimized reagents and sample prep consumables, the new end-to-end package includes proprietary cannabis SOPs and cloud-based tracking and reporting tools.



In August 2019, Agilent Technologies, Inc., a US-based company that gives core bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to the electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries acquired Biotek Instruments for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, Agilent will strengthen its position in immuno-oncology and immunotherapy segments with a focus on strengthening cell analysis technology. Biotek Instruments is a US-based company specializing in the manufacturing and selling of life sciences instrumentation and offers an automated pipetting system for microarray sample preparation.



An increase in R&D spending in pharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the sample preparation market in the coming years.Although pharmaceutical analyses have been performed using a variety of highly efficient analytical instruments, most sample preparation procedures are required to extract and isolate the analytes of interest from these complex matrixes because most analytical instruments cannot handle the matrix directly.



The advancement of sample preparation is critical in pharmaceutical analysis, with the ultimate goal of isolating and purifying the analyte from complex matrixes.According to its 2019 annual report, Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical company increased its R&D spending from $7,683 million in 2018 to $8,650 in 2019 million.



Therefore, the increase in R&D spending in pharmaceuticals propels the growth of the sample preparation market.



The countries covered in the sample preparation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

