Current Use and Future Decision-making Behavior Toward Communications and Collaboration Solutions for Asia-Pacific IT and Telecom Decision Makers

This research service provides the data collected through an online survey of 804 IT and telecom decision makers across customer size segments, industries, and world regions. The survey was conducted in November and December 2020 and the following respondents qualified.
The overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward communications and collaboration solutions across industry verticals, customer segments, job roles, and geographic regions.
More specifically, this study provides data on adoption drivers and restraints, deployment plans, perceived benefits and concerns, and allocated budgets with regard to the following technologies and tools:
- Enterprise telephony
- Videoconferencing
- Team collaboration
- Instant messaging and presence
- Mobile apps
- Artificial intelligence (AI)
- Big data and analytics
- Customer experience management
- Other transformative technologies
Key Asia-Pacific countries covered as part of this research are
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- Singapore
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Sample Distribution by Country
2.Respondent and Organization Profile
- Respondent Profile - Decision-making Authority
- Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget
- Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT-related Purchases
- Organization Profile - Industry Segments
- Organization Profile - Size of the Organization
- Annual 2019 Revenue of the Organization
- Estimated Change in Organization Revenue of 2020
3. Summary of Key Findings
- Summary of Key Findings
4. Digital Transformation Strategies
- Key Business Goals
- Top IT-related Challenges
- Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy
- Hurdles to Purchasing Transformative Technologies
- Priority Departments for Digital Transformation Investment
- Digital Transformation Success Measurement
- Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions
5. COVID-19 Impact
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Organization
- Top Countries with Low Employee Morale Due to COVID-19
- Top IT Challenges in Supporting Remote Work
- COVID-19's Impact on Technology Investments
- COVID-19's Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives
- COVID-19's Impact on Technology to Monitor Office Safety
- COVID-19's Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers
- COVID-19's Impact on Physical Office Space and Real Estate
- Technology Prioritization Planned After COVID-19
- Organization Focus After COVID-19
6. Future of Work
- Current Work-from-Home Status
- Workplace Evolution Over the Next Year
- Carpeted Offices within Organizations
- Future Office Space Expectations
- Future Investment in Open Offices
- Future Investment Prioritization
7. Cloud Migration
- Future Deployment in the Cloud
- Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider Selection
8. Communications and Collaboration - Overall
- Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools
- Communications and Collaboration Tools Deployment
- Communications and Collaboration Solutions Investment Drivers
- Factors Determining Not to Invest in Communications and Collaboration Technologies
- Communications and Collaboration Environments
9. Video Collaboration Trends
- Technologies Used in Meeting Rooms Today
- Video Technologies Used in Huddle/Small Meeting Rooms Today
- Video Technologies Used in Mid-to-large Meeting Rooms Today
- Videoconferencing Solutions Usage
- Factors for Room Videoconferencing Device Purchases
- Features Lacking in Room Videoconferencing Devices
10. AI and Big Data Analytics Trends
- Top Reasons for AI Investments
- Importance of AI to Enhance Enterprise Communications and Contact Center Capabilities
- Anticipated Benefits of Using AI to Enhance Business Communications and Contact Center Capabilities
- Risks of Using AI
- Top Purchase Factors in Selecting Big Data Analytics Solutions
- Features Lacking in Big Data Analytics Solutions
11. Mobile Worker Applications and Devices
- Number of Mobile Apps Provided to Employees
- Plans to Introduce Additional Mobile Apps
- Worker Categories Equipped with Mobile Apps
- Tactics to Encourage Mobile App Usage
- Unauthorized Mobile App Usage
- Top Reasons for Providing Mobile Apps to Employees
- Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees
- Importance of Mobile App Use
- Company Support for BYOD
- Support for Personally Owned Mobile Devices
- Support for Mobile Operating Systems
- Expectations for BYOD Implementation
- Usage of Mobile Devices
- Preferred Strategic Partner for Mobile Apps
- Top Potential Benefit of 5G Connectivity
- Awareness of 5G Network Slicing Capabilities
- Mobile App Deployment Preferences
- Mobile App Partner Selection Criteria
- Value of Integrated Web Portals to Track Mobile Resources
12. Communications and Collaboration - Investment Factors
- Communications and Collaboration Investment Factors
- COVID-19's Impact on Revenue of 2020
- Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021
- Percent of Revenue Allocated to IT/Telecom Budgets
13. Conclusion
