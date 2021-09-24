Global Fuel Dispenser Market (2020 to 2025) - by Fuel Type, Type, Flow Meter, Application, Product and Geography

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Dispenser Market (2020-2025) by Fuel Type, Type, Flow Meter, Application, Product, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fuel Dispenser Market is estimated to be USD 2.52 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.55 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.
Key factors such as an increase in the adoption of dual fuel and multi-fuel vehicles, reducing the and rise in the sale of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) are primary reasons that driving the market growth. Similarly, the increasing number of refilling stations and the need to reduce fuel loss have been supporting the market growth. Moreover, the advancement in dispensing technologies followed by the demand for gasoline-based products and increasing demand for automobiles are likely to create growth opportunities in the market.
However, factors such as high initial cost and continuous maintenance are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness programs for adopting electric vehicles is a key challenge to the market.
Recent Developments
1. Shell has chosen Bennett Pump Co to provide fuel dispensers for Shell gas stations while it aims to expand its footprint in Mexico. - 30th April 2018
2. Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation has announced the launch of the DFS DMP Probe as a fuel management solution for fuel retailers. 15th September 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in he report are Zhejiang Lanfeng Machine Co. Ltd, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Tokheim Group S.A.S, Piusi S.p.A., Wayne Fueling Systems LLC, Neotec, Tatsuno Corp. and Tominaga Mfg. Co.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
