Global Fuel Dispenser Market (2020 to 2025) - by Fuel Type, Type, Flow Meter, Application, Product and Geography

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Dispenser Market (2020-2025) by Fuel Type, Type, Flow Meter, Application, Product, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fuel Dispenser Market is estimated to be USD 2.52 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.55 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Key factors such as an increase in the adoption of dual fuel and multi-fuel vehicles, reducing the and rise in the sale of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) are primary reasons that driving the market growth. Similarly, the increasing number of refilling stations and the need to reduce fuel loss have been supporting the market growth. Moreover, the advancement in dispensing technologies followed by the demand for gasoline-based products and increasing demand for automobiles are likely to create growth opportunities in the market.

However, factors such as high initial cost and continuous maintenance are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness programs for adopting electric vehicles is a key challenge to the market.



Recent Developments

1. Shell has chosen Bennett Pump Co to provide fuel dispensers for Shell gas stations while it aims to expand its footprint in Mexico. - 30th April 2018

2. Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation has announced the launch of the DFS DMP Probe as a fuel management solution for fuel retailers. 15th September 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in he report are Zhejiang Lanfeng Machine Co. Ltd, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Tokheim Group S.A.S, Piusi S.p.A., Wayne Fueling Systems LLC, Neotec, Tatsuno Corp. and Tominaga Mfg. Co.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing adoption of dual fuel and multi-fuel vehicles

4.2.1.2 Reducing fuel loss

4.2.1.3 Rise in sale of natural gas vehicles (NGVs)

4.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Refilling Stations

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High initial costs and constant maintenance

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Advancements in dispensing technologies

4.2.3.2 Demand for gasoline-based products

4.2.3.3 Increasing demand for automobiles

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Increasing awareness programs for adopting electric vehicles

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Fuel Dispensers Market, By Fuel Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Petrol

6.3 Diesel

6.4 Compressed Hydrogen

6.5 CNG

6.6 LPG

6.7 Others



7 Global Fuel Dispensers Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Submersible Systems

7.3 Suction Systems



8 Global Fuel Dispensers Market, By Flow Meter

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mechanical

8.3 Electronic



9 Global Fuel Dispensers Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fleet Fuel Dispenser

9.3 Mobile Fuel Dispenser

9.4 Retail Fuel Dispenser



10 Global Fuel Dispensers Market, By Distribution

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aftermarket

10.3 OEMs



10 Global Fuel Dispensers Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Spain

10.4.6 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Indonesia

10.5.5 Malaysia

10.5.6 South Korea

10.5.7 Australia

10.5.8 Russia

10.5.9 Rest of APAC

10.6 Rest of the World

10.6.1 Qatar

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 United Arab Emirates

10.6.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

11.3.4 Investments & Funding



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Gilbarco Veeder-Root

12.2 Wayne (Dover)

12.3 Tokhein

12.4 Tatsuno Corp

12.5 Scheidt & Bachmann Tubs D.O.O

12.6 Tominaga Mfg

12.7 Neotec (Terminix )

12.8 Bennett Pump

12.9 Korea EnE

12.10 Piusi SpA

12.11 Censtar Science & Technology Co., Ltd

12.12 Sanki

12.13 Lanfeng Co

12.14 Kaisai

12.15 Dover Fueling Solutions

12.16 Zhejiang Datian Machine Co., Ltd

12.17 Henshen Machinery Co. Ltd.

12.18 Spyridis Group

12.19 Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co., Ltd

12.20 Korea EnE Co., Ltd

12.21 Fortive Corporation



