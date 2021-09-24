World of Illumination Breaks Ground on Biggest Theme Park to Date in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Illumination, the producer of the world's largest drive-through animated light show, is moving into Tempe Diablo Stadium with a brand-new theme park already under construction—and it's slated to be bigger and better than ever.

The Phoenix-based company, which has delighted visitors for the past four years with mesmerizing drive-through attractions, is set to unveil its most elaborate creation yet with increased interaction and larger-than-life displays. Located at 2200 West Alameda Drive, the new theme park will cover 1.1 million square feet of land and feature millions of colorful lights, fully synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music. In addition to seeing traditional characters like Santa, elves and reindeer, guests can expect to come face-to-face with soaring-high structures and an all-encompassing North Pole simulation complete with snow.

"Phoenix is our home and we are working tirelessly to bring an awe-inspiring holiday spectacular to the Valley," said the Creative Team at World of Illumination. "This never-before-seen immersive experience is our grandest evolution yet, and we can't wait to share it with you."

World of Illumination's all-new show at Tempe Diablo Stadium will be open nightly, including holidays, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM beginning November 17. To be the first to know details on the new theme park, including when tickets go on sale, visit www.worldofillumination.com.

World of Illumination's all-new theme park is under construction at Tempe Diablo Stadium.









